Dean McDermott Spotted Holding Hands With Rumored New GF at Welfare Office After Tori Spelling Split
Dean McDermott was caught holding hands with his rumored new flame during a trip to the welfare office in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The woman, identified as 32-year-old senior account executive Lily Calo, showed the actor support during their outing on Tuesday. She was seen reviewing his paperwork to make sure he had filled everything out correctly before they entered the building together.
Although he seems to have fallen on hard times financially, eyewitnesses said McDermott appeared to be in good spirits and could be heard laughing, and cracking jokes during the 40 minutes they were outside lining up for government assistance.
McDermott is currently living with roommates at a rental home in the San Fernando Valley, Daily Mail reported. RadarOnline.com has reached out to his rep for comment.
On Tuesday, the Chopped Canada host was photographed clutching some envelopes, wearing a simple black tee, distressed blue jeans, and biker boots.
Calo sported a pixie haircut, green jumpsuit and black Converse and she remained close to McDermott outside the Department of Social Services' West Valley office.
McDermott and Calo were pictured together last week at Conscious Community Global where they are apparently working on a project with the "creative development team." It's unclear when they allegedly started dating following his breakup announcement.
Spelling and McDermott's troubled marriage appeared to be on the outs June 16 when the actor revealed the couple had split in a quickly-deleted social media post.
"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," he wrote. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."
Since then, neither have shared the reason for their breakup, but it is known they battled money issues for years.
As we previously reported, Spelling moved their children into a motel before relocating to an RV over the summer after discovering mold in their home.
Sources said in August told Entertainment Tonight she is seriously "struggling monetarily" amid the split.
"The mold situation [at her house] is real, but it has been difficult for her to find a place to stay during it because her financial situation is not great," the insider said.
Spelling's brother Randy revealed in a new interview that the actress is still keeping her head up.
"She's doing wonderful. One thing I'll say about Tori is she's creative, she's inventive, she's strong and she's resilient," he shared. "We all struggle at times and she's finding her way. She's incredibly creative, strong and she's doing well right now."