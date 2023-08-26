Dean McDermott Reaching Boiling Point with Tori Spelling, Hates Being 'Made to Look Like the Bad Guy': Report
Dean McDermott, the estranged husband of actress Tori Spelling, is reportedly becoming increasingly frustrated with the public nature of their alleged split, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources claimed that McDermott is upset by Spelling's decision to make their personal struggles public, as she continues to dominate headlines in recent weeks.
The troubled couple, who got married in 2006, seemed to be headed for a definitive end on June 16 when McDermott posted on Instagram that they had split after 18 years of marriage. However, the post was swiftly deleted, leaving fans unsure of their current relationship status.
The insiders spoke with the Daily Mail, shedding light on McDermott's concerns about what Spelling might do next as she continues to attract attention. One source suggested that the actor is particularly focused on their children.
"Dean's main focus all along has been being a great father," the insider explained. "He loves his kids so much and wants the absolute best for them and will fight tooth and nail for them and wanted to do that with Tori, but living with Tori became a chore."
The source continued: "Now with Tori's living arrangements, health concerns, and drama-charged life, Dean is trying to navigate through it all and be there for her and the kids through the tough times and to steer clear when Tori is being Tori."
"It has been a bunch of hoops that there seems to be no end in sight."
The recent string of events has raised concerns for Spelling's well-being, as she recently spent five days in the hospital for a mysterious illness. This follows a forced move from their home in May due to a severe mold infestation.
The family was briefly seen staying in a roadside motel before being spotted in a trailer.
According to the source, McDermott and Spelling are struggling to be on the same page about how to handle their current situation. McDermott prefers to keep things private, while Spelling allegedly has a desire to make everything public and garner sympathy from others.
Spelling's hospitalization adds another layer of hardship to her already challenging circumstances. While she has not disclosed the specific reason for her hospitalization, the band on her wrist indicated that she was admitted on August 17, the same day she was spotted filming a mystery project in Los Angeles.
Mold exposure has been a major concern for Spelling, resulting in her evacuation from their home. While some symptoms of mold exposure are mild, severe allergic reactions and asthma attacks can require hospitalization. The effects of exposure can manifest immediately or gradually.
