Anthony Weiner Reveals Relationship Status With Ex Huma Abedin After Romantic Date Night

Convicted sex predator Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin are not back together, despite stepping out for what looked like a romantic date days ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The exes — whose divorce was "all but finalized" years ago after Anthony served time in prison for sexting a 15-year-old — sparked reconciliation rumors on Saturday after they were spotted dining with each other in Manhattan’s Ziegfeld Ballroom during the city’s Inner Circle show.