Anthony Weiner Reveals Relationship Status With Ex Huma Abedin After Romantic Date Night
Convicted sex predator Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin are not back together, despite stepping out for what looked like a romantic date days ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The exes — whose divorce was "all but finalized" years ago after Anthony served time in prison for sexting a 15-year-old — sparked reconciliation rumors on Saturday after they were spotted dining with each other in Manhattan’s Ziegfeld Ballroom during the city’s Inner Circle show.
Anthony and Huma looked comfortable together at the ritzy event, drinking wine and chowing down on steaks. The former politician even threw his arm over his ex's chair while watching the show.
However, RadarOnline.com can confirm the once-power couple isn't giving their marriage another shot.
While Huma refused to answer questions about the speculation while leaving the event without Anthony, he didn't hesitate to pipe up and set the record straight.
"No," he told the New York Post, revealing they had received separate invitations from their billionaire besties.
"We were invited separately by our longtime friends Margo and John [Catsimatidis],” Anthony said, referring to the billionaire businessman and radio host.
The couple allegedly bought a table for the local charity event and invited Anthony and Huma to join them for the fun-filled night.
- Back On? Anthony Weiner Cozies Up To Ex-Wife Huma Abedin At Charity Dinner After Divorce Was 'All But Finalized'
- Bradley Cooper Dating Huma Abedin, Ex-Wife Of Disgraced Sex Pest Pol Anthony Weiner
- Hilary Clinton Aide Huma Abedin Met With Former Governor Cuomo Aide Melissa DeRosa In NYC Restaurant After Memoir Release
The embattled ex-congressman had a spectacular night with his ex, telling the outlet, "The show was great.”
This wasn't the first time Huma was spotted with Anthony since his release from prison. RadarOnline.com revealed the two were spotted on a shopping trip in New York City back in 2021 and looked chummy then despite the embarrassing sexting scandal.
Huma even wrote a book about the moment her then-husband told her about the inappropriate picture he had sent to a teenage girl, which landed him behind bars and broke up their marriage. According to her, he tried playing it off.
In her book, Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds, Huma claimed she wrote her husband a text full of love — and his response was shocking.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"I pulled out a single piece of stationery and wrote a letter to my husband," she wrote in the book. "'Dear Anthony – Is it possible for any two people to be happier or more blessed? Some days, I cannot believe it. We must remember to be grateful to God that He has given us so much. I love you. Huma Weiner, May 24, 2011.'"
She said Weiner texted her soon after, writing, "'My Twitter was hacked and someone posted a photo. There might be a story, but I am working on fixing the problem. Nothing for you to worry about. See you soon.'"
Anthony was convicted of one count of transmitting obscene material to a minor in 2017. He served 18 months at the Federal Medical Center at Devens in Massachusetts before being released in May 2019.