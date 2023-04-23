Anthony Weiner Attends Charity Dinner With Estranged Ex Huma Abedin After Claiming Their Divorce Was 'All But Finalized'

The estranged couple was seen sitting side-by-side at a table at the Ziegfeld Theater in Midtown Manhattan Saturday night, April 22, attending the annual Inner Circle charity dinner and show.

Weiner wore a dapper black and white suit, while Abedin wore a long white dress for the Broadway-like comedy show.

Abedin reportedly said good night to the disgraced politician in the ballroom’s lobby before leaving on her own while he returned to the event. She declined to answer questions from reporters as she left.