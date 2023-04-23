Anthony Weiner Attends Charity Dinner With Estranged Ex Huma Abedin After Claiming Their Divorce Was 'All But Finalized'
Former New York Representative and registered sex offender Anthony Weiner, whose career and marriage were wrecked by sexting scandals, was spotted out with his estranged wife, Huma Abedin, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The estranged couple was seen sitting side-by-side at a table at the Ziegfeld Theater in Midtown Manhattan Saturday night, April 22, attending the annual Inner Circle charity dinner and show.
Weiner wore a dapper black and white suit, while Abedin wore a long white dress for the Broadway-like comedy show.
Abedin reportedly said good night to the disgraced politician in the ballroom’s lobby before leaving on her own while he returned to the event. She declined to answer questions from reporters as she left.
Abedin, who served as the vice chair for Hilary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, filed to divorce her husband in 2017 when he was convicted of sexting with a 15-year-old girl from North Carolina after pleading guilty.
Weiner served two years in prison and, since then, has sworn off ever running for office again, instead focusing on his radio show with Curtis Sliwa, The Left vs. The Right.
He was also required to register as a sex offender.
In November 2021, Abedin opened up about her tumultuous split from the disgraced congressman during the promotional tour for her memoir Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds.
"I had my heart broken, dragged out, stomped on, humiliated. I lived with shame, in shame, for so long," she told The Cut.
"You have this person who's making your life so easy. On the other hand, you have this person who's doing these deeply irresponsible things, and what felt to me like very, very selfish things, and taking us down."
Abedin chose to withdraw the divorce filing, opting to privately negotiate their split while they continued to live with one another in their East Village apartment.
The COVID-19 pandemic further delayed the legal separation, but in February 2022, Weiner told outlets that their divorce was "all but finalized."
As RadarOnline reported, the former Clinton aid has moved on from Weiner. Last last year, Abedin had been spending quality time with A Star is Born actor/director Bradley Cooper after the two were introduced to one another by Vogue editor Anna Wintour.
