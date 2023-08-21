Bruised Tori Spelling Leaves Hospital in a Wheelchair After Mystery Illness
Tori Spelling was spotted leaving the hospital in a wheelchair with a sizable bruise on her face after being admitted for an unknown reason, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 star had a dark mark on her right cheek in the newly released photos captured on Sunday, which also showcased the bandages left behind from her IV.
Spelling looked like a shell of her former self and seemed unsteady while also requiring assistance from a friend as she got into her car after her medical stay.
In the photos published by Daily Mail, she had a scrunchie on one arm and was wearing a baggy white Breakfast Club T-shirt paired with black sweatpants and Nikes.
The reason for her visit remains concealed; however, she did share a brief update with fans.
"4th day here and I'm missing my kiddos so much," Spelling wrote alongside her August 20 Instagram Story post. "Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient, and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way."
Spelling shares kids Liam, 16, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, with estranged husband Dean McDermott, who announced the couple were splitting in a now-deleted post shared in July.
McDermott and Spelling exchanged their vows in 2006, but have weathered a number of hardships since, including a very public cheating scandal in 2013.
The past few months appear to have been especially hard for Spelling after she was forced to leave her home due to a mold issue, having since taken up residence in an RV.
A source told Entertainment Tonight, "Tori is staying in an RV with her kids as a mini vacation rather than a living situation, but her financial troubles are real." Another insider added, "Tori is doing her best to make things work and take care of her kids."
Amid her current living situation, fans were surprised to see that Spelling recently donned a more glamorous ensemble while working on a mystery project with a camera crew in tow.
Although Spelling's mom, Candy, has offered her support and reportedly helped to find her daughter a suitable home, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that she is struggling to deal with everything that has transpired.
"Candy's about to turn 78. She's not got the capacity for all this stress Tori's causing her," the insider said. "Like everyone else in the world, Candy's very shocked and weirded out by her daughter's behavior."