Tori Spelling Heads Back to Work For Mystery Project As Actress Continues Living in RV Camp With Five Kids

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in July that Tori was still fighting for her marriage, but insiders said Dean had already made his decision.

It was soon after discovered that she was living in a van with her five children in early August, a decision that reportedly left McDermott mortified, according to one insider.

Another source said Dean believes she moved into the RV for "sympathy," insisting that she is not broke. It's been noted that Tori has struggled with money for years despite coming from one of Tinseltown's wealthiest families.

