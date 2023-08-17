Tori Spelling Heads Back to Work For Mystery Project As Actress Continues Living in RV Camp With Five Kids
A glamorous Tori Spelling was seen getting back to work on a mystery project, strutting around Los Angeles in a bright red pantsuit with a camera crew in tow.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 star had her hair styled in voluminous waves and a group of professional makeup artists were spotted nearby, ready to touch her up in between takes.
It's believed to be a promotional venture because shows and movies have been halted amid the writer and actor strikes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
New photos obtained by DailyMail.com showed Tori reading off a teleprompter and reading over a paper with someone from the production team.
Tori has weathered a number of hardships recently, having been forced out of her home due to mold in May just before it was revealed she and her husband Dean McDermott are calling it quits.
"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own," the Chopped Canada host shared in a now-deleted statement. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time." Dean and Tori exchanged their vows in May 2006.
"We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this," he continued. "Thank you all for your support and kindness."
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in July that Tori was still fighting for her marriage, but insiders said Dean had already made his decision.
It was soon after discovered that she was living in a van with her five children in early August, a decision that reportedly left McDermott mortified, according to one insider.
Another source said Dean believes she moved into the RV for "sympathy," insisting that she is not broke. It's been noted that Tori has struggled with money for years despite coming from one of Tinseltown's wealthiest families.
Tori's mother, Candy, was also hit with backlash over her daughter's humble living situation. However, it was claimed that she did offer to help the star try to find a home, but was shut down because Tori "wanted to live in a certain place."
As for what led to her taking up RV-living, Us Weekly reported that Tori was merely "trying to get away" from the L.A. scene for the summer and was doing it on a "realistic budget."