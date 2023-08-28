Tori Spelling’s Inner Circle Worried About ‘90210’ Star, Fear Her Recent Antics Are to ‘Pave Her Way Back to TV’
Tori Spelling has been struggling in the past couple of months with her split from Dean McDermott to her recent hospitalization — and sources close to the star are “worried,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
Earlier this month, 50-year-old Tori was photographed leaving a hospital in a wheelchair, looking wiped out and sporting bruises on her arm and face.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 nepo baby has remained mum on what landed her in the L.A. medical center. Before her release, the mom of five, whose father is the late legendary TV producer Aaron Spelling, posted a picture of her hand with the caption, “4th day here and I’m missing my kiddos so much. Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient, and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way.”
The cash-starved actress and her husband of 17 years, Dean, are on the outs and said to be divorcing. Tori and the kids, Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, fled their LA rental home after an infestation of black mold sickened them all.
Tori and her kids bailed to a $100-a-night motel and then wound up living in an RV in a California campground, infuriating Tori’s megabucks mom, Candy, who inherited Aaron’s estimated $800 million fortune.
Sources close to Tori fear the fame-hungry star is “drumming up drama to pave her way back to TV by headlining a reality series. Another insider said the star's inner circle is "worried" about her.
As we previously reported, sources close to Candy claim the wealthy socialite offered to rent a home for Tori and her kids but was shut down. The actress allegedly wanted a home in a certain area and turned down the offer from her mother.
“Candy spent hours on the phone trying to find [a house],” the source said. “[It] is fine, they should live where they want to live.”
The source added, “One of the problems is Tori doesn’t speak to anyone on the phone. And Tori is trying to make Candy look like the bad guy. [Candy] found her a house, that’s the last I heard.”
A source said Tori is “doing her best to make things work and take care of her kids,” and that she views the stay at the RV park “as a mini vacation rather than a living situation.”
Candy and Tori have quite a rocky past. Following Aaron’s death, Candy seemed to blame her daughter for his passing.
“My daughter one day decided that she wasn’t speaking to my husband, myself and my son, and that’s how it’s continued for the last, oh gosh, four or five years,” Candy said “And it was sad. That’s what killed my husband, actually. He just didn’t want to live after that. He [had] just done everything he could possibly do for his daughter, and she wanted no part of him once he couldn’t do anything for her.”