'Special Hearing': Joe Jonas and Ex Sophie Turner Set to Appear in Divorce Court After Weeks of Negotiations
Joe Jonas and his estranged Sophie Turner have been instructed to attend a “special set hearing” next month before the Florida judge presiding over their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge David Young issued the notice for the Nov. 17, 2023, Zoom hearing just four days before Halloween, court documents show.
It is unknown why Judge Young called for the hearing. It could be a sign the feuding couple reached an agreement on the custody of their daughters, ages 3 and 1, or the negotiations broke down and they are gearing up for a bare-knuckle courtroom brawl.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported last month, Judge Young signed an “Agreed Order of Abatement” to halt the divorce proceedings and give the hip-shaking Only Human singer and his Game of Thrones ex an opportunity to hammer out a settlement.
“The parties are pursuing an amicable resolution of all matters related to the dissolution of their marriage,” the court documents stated. “They have engaged in mediation and intend to engage in further mediation in the hope that they can reach an agreement on all issues without further involvement of the Court.”
The judge agreed to give the couple until Jan. 31, 2024, to hash out their differences.
He also gave the couple an option to file a “notice of reactivations” to reboot the case and resume hostilities.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jonas and Turner settled a separate custody war in New York federal court. Turner, 27, sued Jonas claiming the Gotta Find You singer violated international child abduction laws by refusing to return their passports which prevented them from traveling to the UK to be with their mother.
Jonas, 34, allegedly blindsided Turner in September by filing divorce papers in Miami while she was in the UK working on a film project.
Recently, Turner was spotted publicly locking lips with the hunky Peregrine “Perry” Pearson, a British aristocrat who is worth about $272 million and goes by the fancy title of heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdry.
What’s more, the divorcing couple recently put their New York City apartment — a 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 2,907 square foot crash pad – on the market for eye-popping $6 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter.