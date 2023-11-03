'Special Hearing': Joe Jonas and Ex Sophie Turner Set to Appear in Divorce Court After Weeks of Negotiations

Joe Jonas and his estranged Sophie Turner have been instructed to attend a “special set hearing” next month before the Florida judge presiding over their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge David Young issued the notice for the Nov. 17, 2023, Zoom hearing just four days before Halloween, court documents show.

It is unknown why Judge Young called for the hearing. It could be a sign the feuding couple reached an agreement on the custody of their daughters, ages 3 and 1, or the negotiations broke down and they are gearing up for a bare-knuckle courtroom brawl.