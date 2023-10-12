Hold It!: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Agree to Suspend Miami Divorce Battle as They Hash Out Settlement

Turner, 27, retaliated by filing divorce papers in England and submitting court documents charging Miami-Dade County did not have jurisdiction over the case because neither she nor Jonas had established residency in Florida.

In strategic legal maneuver, Turner walloped Jonas by submitting as evidence a smoking gun 300-word letter he wrote about a $9.1 million “forever” home in the UK where they signed a contract and made a 10-percent down payment.

“I have been completely charmed by the idea of dropping my children to school on the boat and being able to spend a leisurely afternoon cruising to the pub with friends on my very own boat,” the slap-happy Jonas wrote to the homeowners during the bid to purchase the spread. “You have designed your home beautifully - I was incredibly inspired by the layout of the rooms and the energy of the house."

