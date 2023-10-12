Hold It!: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Agree to Suspend Miami Divorce Battle as They Hash Out Settlement
The bitter divorce between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner has been put on hold pending the outcome of top-secret negotiations, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Miami Dade Circuit Court Judge David Young signed an “Agreed Order of Abatement” on October 11 to halt the proceeding just one day after the dueling couple reach an agreement in New York’s federal court on the custody of their adorable daughters, age 3 and 1.
“The parties are pursuing an amicable resolution of all matters related to the dissolution of their marriage,” according to court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com. “They have engaged in mediation and intend to engage in further mediation in the hope that they can reach an agreement on all issues without further involvement of the Court.
The judge agreed to give the couple until Jan. 31, 2024, to hash their differences and have the option of re-igniting the court battle if negotiations break down.
“Either party may terminate the period of abatement by filing a notice of reactivation with the Court indicating that the case should be reactivated and ten (10) days thereafter the case will be deemed active,” the order stated.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the hip shaking singer and his Game of Thrones ex settled a custody war being duked out in New York federal court. Turner sued Jonas claiming the Gotta Find You singer violated international child abduction laws by refusing to return their passports which prevented them from traveling to the UK to be with their mother.
Jonas had blindsided Turner in September by filing divorce papers in Miami while she was in the UK working on a film project.
Turner, 27, retaliated by filing divorce papers in England and submitting court documents charging Miami-Dade County did not have jurisdiction over the case because neither she nor Jonas had established residency in Florida.
In strategic legal maneuver, Turner walloped Jonas by submitting as evidence a smoking gun 300-word letter he wrote about a $9.1 million “forever” home in the UK where they signed a contract and made a 10-percent down payment.
“I have been completely charmed by the idea of dropping my children to school on the boat and being able to spend a leisurely afternoon cruising to the pub with friends on my very own boat,” the slap-happy Jonas wrote to the homeowners during the bid to purchase the spread. “You have designed your home beautifully - I was incredibly inspired by the layout of the rooms and the energy of the house."
Court documents also showed Jonas voluntarily withdrew his custody fight in Miami, but the divorce proceedings and the issue over jurisdiction remain open pending the negotiations.
“As a result of their agreement to abate the case, the parties do not wish to proceed with the hearing on jurisdictional issues now scheduled for December 14, 2023,” the judge stated. “The hearing now scheduled for December 14, 2023, is hereby CANCELLED and will be reset if and when necessary.”