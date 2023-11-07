Sophie Turner Hires Powerhouse Miami Lawyer to Fight Joe Jonas as Divorce Negotiations Rage On
Sophie Turner has made a strategic Game of Thrones-style move in the bitter child custody divorce battle with the hapless Joe Jonas, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Turner, 27, has hired powerhouse Miami lawyer Dori Foster-Morales to represent her in the case and ditched the white-shoe legal team at Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt who hails from Fort Meyers – the state’s much-gentler west coast.
Foster-Morales, 54, is no pushover.
From 2020 to 2021, she served as president of the politically connected Florida Bar Association, which distributes influential voter guides where judicial candidates are encouraged to submit a “voluntary self-disclosure statement.”
What’s more, her longtime husband Jimmy Morales, is the Chief Operations Officer for Miami-Dade County. Before he had that role, he ran Miami Beach as the city manager for nearly eight years, according to his LinkedIn page.
Foster-Morales already flexed her muscle by filing court documents to cancel a “special set hearing” ordered by Judge David Young for November 17 because her schedule is booked for that day.
She also included several other unavailable days in December, January, and later this month.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jonas, 34, blindsided Turner in September by filing divorce papers in Miami while she was in the UK working on a film project.
Turner retaliated and slammed the Gotta Find You hip-shaker with a federal lawsuit in New York accusing him violating international child abduction laws by refusing to hand over their two daughters’ passports which prevented them from traveling to the UK to be with their mother.
The federal lawsuit was tabled pending settlement negotiations in Florida where Judge Young issued an “Agreed Order of Abatement” so that the estranged couple can hash out the custody arrangements for their daughters, ages 3 and 1.
“The parties are pursuing an amicable resolution of all matters related to the dissolution of their marriage,” the court documents stated. “They have engaged in mediation and intend to engage in further mediation in the hope that they can reach an agreement on all issues without further involvement of the Court.”
The order also allowed the couple to cancel settlement talks and resume hostilities.
It is unknown why Judge Young called for the November 17 hearing or what inspired Turner to hire the new legal eagle.
In a 2020 Florida Bar Association article about her life, Foster-Morales gushed about her humble upbringing and gritty struggle to be Miami’s top divorce lawyer.
“People look at me and see a well-heeled, successful lawyer, and they don’t look at the back story,” Foster-Morales said in article. “I wasn’t a particularly gifted law student. I didn’t go to a big firm. I didn’t go to an Ivy League school. I just practiced my craft.”
Bonnie Sockel-Stone, a law school pal and former law partner, claimed Foster-Morales is a force to be reckoned with.
“Dori is probably one of the best divorce attorneys in the country, and I wouldn’t just say that,” Sockel-Stone said. “Dori does not sleep.”