Sophie Turner Hires Powerhouse Miami Lawyer to Fight Joe Jonas as Divorce Negotiations Rage On

From 2020 to 2021, she served as president of the politically connected Florida Bar Association, which distributes influential voter guides where judicial candidates are encouraged to submit a “voluntary self-disclosure statement.”

What’s more, her longtime husband Jimmy Morales, is the Chief Operations Officer for Miami-Dade County. Before he had that role, he ran Miami Beach as the city manager for nearly eight years, according to his LinkedIn page.

Foster-Morales already flexed her muscle by filing court documents to cancel a “special set hearing” ordered by Judge David Young for November 17 because her schedule is booked for that day.

She also included several other unavailable days in December, January, and later this month.