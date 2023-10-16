Elon Musk Files to Seal Documents in Bitter Child Custody Battle With Singer Grimes

Big-mouth billionaire Elon Musk filed a motion to keep his child custody court battle with the mother of three of his children sealed, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The Space X co-founder slammed his baby mama, Canadian singer Grimes, with a parental lawsuit in Texas last month seeking custody of their three children, between the ages of 3 and 1, court documents filed in Austin’s Travis County showed.

Musk, 52, filed the motion to seal the case just days after filing the petition claiming Grimes – whose real name is Claire Boucher – has never really looked after them.