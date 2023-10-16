Elon Musk Files to Seal Documents in Bitter Child Custody Battle With Singer Grimes
Big-mouth billionaire Elon Musk filed a motion to keep his child custody court battle with the mother of three of his children sealed, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The Space X co-founder slammed his baby mama, Canadian singer Grimes, with a parental lawsuit in Texas last month seeking custody of their three children, between the ages of 3 and 1, court documents filed in Austin’s Travis County showed.
Musk, 52, filed the motion to seal the case just days after filing the petition claiming Grimes – whose real name is Claire Boucher – has never really looked after them.
“Petitioner has had actual care, control, and possession of each child since the birth of each child, and, more specifically, Petitioner has had consecutive months, including primarily residing in the same household… since May 2023 to July 2023,” the court document stated.
Musk secretly filed the petition on September 7. He filed a motion to seal the records on September 18, court documents showed.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Grimes filed her own petition in San Francisco on September 29, seeking parental rights for all three kids after accusing the Tesla founder on social media of preventing her from seeing her 3-year-old son, named X AE A-XII—aka X.
Grimes, 35, also responded to Musk’s Texas petition seeking to have the case dismissed because she has “minimum contacts” in the state and the children, along with their father, spend most of the time in California.
“The court’s assumption of jurisdiction in this proceeding is inappropriate due to the specific facts and circumstances of the parties to this suit and would offend traditional notions of fair play and substantial justice,” she stated in court documents filed on October 6.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Musk and the Genesis singer dated from April 2018 up until their split in March 2022. The two also share a daughter, Exa Dark Siderael, 2, and another son, Techno Mechanicus aka Tau, 1
The billionaire’s father, Errol Musk, spoke out publicly about his son’s baby mama, slamming her for giving the children their oddball names.
“X is a weird name for a child, completely weird,” Errol Musk said last month. “I think that Grimes girl is weird, too.”
“The last I heard she was living with a woman, then she's back with him, then she's gone again,” the dad said. “She's a bit of a nutcase.”