Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Scandals > Elon Musk
Exclusive Details

Elon Musk Files to Seal Documents in Bitter Child Custody Battle With Singer Grimes

elon musk grimes pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 16 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Big-mouth billionaire Elon Musk filed a motion to keep his child custody court battle with the mother of three of his children sealed, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The Space X co-founder slammed his baby mama, Canadian singer Grimes, with a parental lawsuit in Texas last month seeking custody of their three children, between the ages of 3 and 1, court documents filed in Austin’s Travis County showed.

Musk, 52, filed the motion to seal the case just days after filing the petition claiming Grimes – whose real name is Claire Boucher – has never really looked after them.

Article continues below advertisement
elonmusk
Source: MEGA

The always vocal Elon Musk wants to seal the documents related to his child custody fight.

“Petitioner has had actual care, control, and possession of each child since the birth of each child, and, more specifically, Petitioner has had consecutive months, including primarily residing in the same household… since May 2023 to July 2023,” the court document stated.

Musk secretly filed the petition on September 7. He filed a motion to seal the records on September 18, court documents showed.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Grimes filed her own petition in San Francisco on September 29, seeking parental rights for all three kids after accusing the Tesla founder on social media of preventing her from seeing her 3-year-old son, named X AE A-XII—aka X.

Article continues below advertisement
grimes ig
Source: @grimes/instagram

Canadian singer Grimes seeks to move the child custody fight from Texas to California.

Grimes, 35, also responded to Musk’s Texas petition seeking to have the case dismissed because she has “minimum contacts” in the state and the children, along with their father, spend most of the time in California.

“The court’s assumption of jurisdiction in this proceeding is inappropriate due to the specific facts and circumstances of the parties to this suit and would offend traditional notions of fair play and substantial justice,” she stated in court documents filed on October 6.

MORE ON:
Elon Musk
Article continues below advertisement
elonmusk
Source: MEGA

Musk claims their three children, ages 3 to 1, spent most of their lives under his care.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Musk and the Genesis singer dated from April 2018 up until their split in March 2022. The two also share a daughter, Exa Dark Siderael, 2, and another son, Techno Mechanicus aka Tau, 1

The billionaire’s father, Errol Musk, spoke out publicly about his son’s baby mama, slamming her for giving the children their oddball names.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement
elonmusk grimes
Source: MEGA

The couple dated on and off from 2018 to 2022.

“X is a weird name for a child, completely weird,” Errol Musk said last month. “I think that Grimes girl is weird, too.”

“The last I heard she was living with a woman, then she's back with him, then she's gone again,” the dad said. “She's a bit of a nutcase.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.