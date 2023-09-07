'Ripping My Family Apart': Elon Musk's Ex Grimes Accuses Billionaire of Keeping Her From Their Son, Threatens Legal Action

Elon Musk 's ex-girlfriend, singer Grimes , accused the billionaire entrepreneur of keeping their three-year-old son, X, from her, claiming he's ripped her family apart after welcoming twins with Shivon Zilis , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Musk and the Canadian singer — whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher — welcomed their first child in May 2020, naming him "X AE A-XII" before shortening it to "X" to comply with California law.

The two, who were first linked in April 2018, added to their family with a second child, Exa Dark Sideræl, who goes by Y, via surrogate in December 2021.