'Ripping My Family Apart': Elon Musk's Ex Grimes Accuses Billionaire of Keeping Her From Their Son, Threatens Legal Action
Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend, singer Grimes, accused the billionaire entrepreneur of keeping their three-year-old son, X, from her, claiming he's ripped her family apart after welcoming twins with Shivon Zilis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Musk and the Canadian singer — whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher — welcomed their first child in May 2020, naming him "X AE A-XII" before shortening it to "X" to comply with California law.
The two, who were first linked in April 2018, added to their family with a second child, Exa Dark Sideræl, who goes by Y, via surrogate in December 2021.
Musk, 52, secretly welcomed twins with Zilis, 37, in November 2021 after he split with Grimes; however, news of the kids didn’t surface until July 2022 — a situation that Grimes said ruined her family.
The timeline is messy considering Y was born just weeks after the twins.
Airing out their dirty laundry on Musk's X platform, formerly known as Twitter, the musician threatened legal action against her ex. She also indicated that there was drama between her and Zilis.
"Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer," Grimes wrote under a photo of Musk and Zilis with their kids tweeted by author Walter Isaacson, who's written a forthcoming biography about the Tesla founder, in which he revealed the twins names as Strider and Azure.
"I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart," Grimes continued, referencing the twins.
The SpaceX CEO isn't just having issues with his ex-girlfriend.
- Objective? CNN Launches Unprecedented Broadside at Elon Musk as Ailing News Network Labels ‘Unhinged Billionaire’ as a ‘Menace’
- 'Woke Mind Virus': Elon Musk Blames Transgender Daughter's Pricey Private School For Brainwashing Her Into Thinking 'Anyone Rich Is Evil'
- Justice Department, SEC Officials Investigate Elon Musk's Tesla Over Secret 'Glass House' Project
Musk and his transgender daughter haven't seen eye-to-eye since before she legally changed her sex and name, dropping her dad's famous surname.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Vivian Jenna Wilson, 19, legally changed her name from "Xavier" last year and revealed she "no longer wishes to be related" to Musk, whose estimated net worth is $257.5 billion, "in any way."
According to Musk, his daughter turned into a "communist." He blamed Wilson's private school education for infecting her with the "woke mind virus."
Opening up about their strained relationship, Musk accused the expensive education he paid for — which cost him roughly $50k per year — of brainwashing her into “thinking that anyone rich is evil."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In an excerpt of the upcoming biography Elon Musk, published in the Wall Street Journal, the CEO of X claimed he tried to make amends with his daughter, to no avail.
“I’ve made many overtures, but she doesn’t want to spend time with me," Musk said.
He also alleged that losing contact with Wilson "pained him more than anything in his life since the infant death of his firstborn child Nevada," who died at just 10 weeks old of sudden infant death syndrome.