'De-escalate the Narrative': Elon Musk's Ex Grimes Ends Feud With Billionaire's Baby Mama Shivon Zilis After Begging to See Three-year-old Son X

Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend, Grimes, recently buried the hatchet with another one of Musk's exes, Shivon Zilis, after the singer accused the tech billionaire of keeping her from their three-year-old son, RadarOnline.com can report.

Grimes took to social media on Sunday night to confirm that she ended the short-lived feud with Zilis and that the pair now “respect each other a lot” after sharing a “long overdue” talk about their children.