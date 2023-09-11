'De-escalate the Narrative': Elon Musk's Ex Grimes Ends Feud With Billionaire's Baby Mama Shivon Zilis After Begging to See Three-year-old Son X
Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend, Grimes, recently buried the hatchet with another one of Musk's exes, Shivon Zilis, after the singer accused the tech billionaire of keeping her from their three-year-old son, RadarOnline.com can report.
Grimes took to social media on Sunday night to confirm that she ended the short-lived feud with Zilis and that the pair now “respect each other a lot” after sharing a “long overdue” talk about their children.
“I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue,” Grimes, 35, tweeted on Sunday. “This wasn’t her fault, plz don’t be angry at her!”
“We respect each other a lot and we’re excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together,” the Genesis singer added.
Zilis, 37, confirmed that she and Grimes spoke and that the pair realized that “all ended up for the best” during their conversation.
“Thank you for taking the time to really connect and understand each other. So glad we had such a wonderful talk, was insanely overdue,” the Neuralink exec and mother to two of Musk’s children wrote.
“You’re a total badass and I respect you very much as well,” Zilis continued. “I can’t wait for kiddo play date and congrats on baby Tau as well!”
Meanwhile, Grimes also apologized to biographer Walter Isaacson after Isaacson posted a series of pics that showed Musk and Zilis’ twins, Azure and Strider.
“As u can imagine, that was a very gut level reaction to a thing that has been very hard for me,” Grimes wrote. “Communication about the twins wasn’t handled super well in the past, but I now totally understand what happened and totally forgive the situation.”
“Women are so often pitted against each other,” the Canadian musician added. “Speaking with Shivon, it’s very evident she’s an amazing human and we both just want what’s best for our kids.”
- 'Ripping My Family Apart': Elon Musk's Ex Grimes Accuses Billionaire of Keeping Her From Their Son, Threatens Legal Action
- Objective? CNN Launches Unprecedented Broadside at Elon Musk as Ailing News Network Labels ‘Unhinged Billionaire’ as a ‘Menace’
- 'Woke Mind Virus': Elon Musk Blames Transgender Daughter's Pricey Private School For Brainwashing Her Into Thinking 'Anyone Rich Is Evil'
Even more surprising was Grimes’ announcement that she and Musk welcomed a third child together, Techno Mechanicus, in June 2022.
“I wish I could show u how cute little Techno is but my priority rn is keeping my babies out of the public eye,” she confirmed on Sunday night. “Plz respect that at this time.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Grimes accused Musk of keeping their three-year-old son, X, from her last week.
Grimes threatened legal action against the Tesla and SpaceX founder and also indicated that there was bad blood between herself and Zilis.
"Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer," Grimes wrote under a since-deleted photo of Musk and Zilis with their twins which was tweeted by Isaacson last week.
"I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart," the singer added.