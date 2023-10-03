Elon Musk's Ex Grimes Sues Tesla Founder Over Parental Rights of Their 3 Children
Grimes has sued Elon Musk over parental rights of the pair’s three children after begging the Tesla founder to let her see their son, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come after Grimes accused Musk of keeping her from seeing their three-year-old son, X, last month, the 35-year-old musician filed a “petition to establish parental relationship” on September 29 in a California court.
According to the petition, Grimes filed the request because she and Musk are not married and she wants the court to determine who is considered the children’s legal parent.
Although the September 29 docket for the case was made public, the filings remain under seal.
Grimes also reportedly did not request child support or custody rights for the children, and Musk has not yet responded to the petition.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 52-year-old Tesla founder and Grimes dated from April 2018 until September 2021.
The pair welcomed their first child, son X Æ A-Xii, in May 2020 before welcoming their second child, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, via surrogate in December 2021.
It was revealed last month that Musk and Grimes welcomed another son, Techno Mechanicus, sometime after Exa’s birth in December 2021. Techno was also reportedly born via surrogate.
Meanwhile, Musk also secretly welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis in November 2021.
The existence of Musk and Zilis’ twins was not revealed until July 2022, and Grimes spoke out on Twitter last month to claim that the situation “ruined” her family.
Grimes also accused Musk of not letting her see the former couple’s firstborn and threatened legal action against the billionaire SpaceX founder.
"Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer," Grimes wrote in September.
"I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment,” she continued, “despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”
The Canadian musician returned to X a few days later to “de-escalate the narrative.” She also revealed that she and Zilis ended their apparent feud.
“I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue,” the Gensis singer wrote. “This wasn’t her fault, plz don’t be angry at her!”
“We respect each other a lot and we’re excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together,” Grimes added at the time.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Grimes’ September 29 petition also came after Musk’s father spoke out publicly for the first time about his billionaire son’s former relationship with the dance-pop musician.
“X is a weird name for a child, completely weird,” Errol Musk said last week. “I think that Grimes girl is weird, too.”
“The last I heard she was living with a woman, then she's back with him, then she's gone again,” Musk’s father added. “She's a bit of a nutcase.”