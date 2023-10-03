Elon Musk's Ex Grimes Sues Tesla Founder Over Parental Rights of Their 3 Children

Grimes has sued Elon Musk over parental rights of the pair’s three children after begging the Tesla founder to let her see their son, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a sudden development to come after Grimes accused Musk of keeping her from seeing their three-year-old son, X, last month, the 35-year-old musician filed a “petition to establish parental relationship” on September 29 in a California court.