Elon Musk's Dad Says He Took Tesla CEO to a Sex Party at 9 Years Old, Spills About Amber Heard and Grimes Relationships
Elon Musk’s father claimed that he took the Tesla CEO to a sex party at only nine years old, RadarOnline.com has learned. He also opened up about his billionaire son’s relationships with exes Amber Heard and Grimes.
Errol Musk, Elon’s 77-year-old father, spoke out this week in a bombshell interview following the release of a new biography about the Tesla and SpaceX founder titled Elon Musk.
According to Elon’s father, he took his eldest son – who was not yet ten years old at the time – to a sex party just one year after the future Twitter CEO moved in with him.
“The crowd I was with were very open-minded, very free-thinking – a wonderful crowd to be with,” Errol told Daily Mail. “I'd go from the office and Elon would be in his school uniform.”
“At this one party, a very well-known man threw towels at everybody after the meal and said, 'Off with your clothes. We're getting in the pool,’” he continued. “I had to take Elon to the library and said, 'Just sit there.'”
“Within a few minutes, everyone was stark naked,” Elon’s dad added.
Also surprising were Errol’s comments about his son’s relationships with women like Heard and Grimes.
According to Elon’s father, Heard was “perfect” for his son. Errol also suggested that Johnny Depp blamed Elon for the “breakdown of his marriage” to Heard in 2016.
“I thought Amber Heard was perfect for him,” Errol said. “[Depp] blames Elon for the breakdown of his marriage and is on the cusp of suing him for that still.”
“Elon was in love with Amber for a long while before she got divorced from Johnny Depp,” he added.
As for Grimes, Elon’s dad said she was a “weird girl” and that X – which Elon and Grimes named their now three-year-old son in 2020 – was a “weird name for a child.”
“X is a weird name for a child, completely weird,” Errol said. “I think that Grimes girl is weird, too. The last I heard she was living with a woman, then she's back with him, then she's gone again. She's a bit of a nutcase.”
“Now Elon's on his own,” the elder Musk continued. “He wants a woman who's got brains and beauty.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Errol’s bombshell interview came shortly after biographer Walter Isaacson published Elon Musk on September 12.
According to the new biography, Elon was "creeped out and furious" at his father when he discovered Errol fathered a child with the billionare's 35-year-old stepsister, Jana Bezuidenhout.
Errol allegedly emailed his son again on Father's Day in 2022 to inform Elon that he had his second child with Jana and that the couple were now married. Elon has reportedly not spoken to his father since.