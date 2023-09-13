'Evil': Elon Musk is 'Creeped Out' and 'Furious' At His Father For Having a Child With Billionaire's Stepsister

After taking note of Errol's behavior towards Jana, Elon purchased a yacht for his father and told him he could live there and see his family on the weekends, presumably in an attempt to put distance between his father and teenage step-sister.

Errol was said to have objected to the order and moved back to South Africa, later followed by Heidi and their brood. From that point in 2002, Elon did not see his father again until 2016, when he returned to South Africa due to Errol's health.

The trip was cut abruptly short after Elon had dinner with Errol and proceeded to leave the country to go back to the U.S.