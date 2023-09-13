'Evil': Elon Musk is 'Creeped Out' and 'Furious' At His Father For Having a Child With Billionaire's Stepsister
Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, 52, was "creeped out and furious" at his father Errol Musk, 76, when he discovered his dad fathered a child with his stepsister Jana Bezuidenhout, 35, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The information led to an irreparable rift between the father and son, who couldn't look past his dad's disturbing act.
Biographer Walter Isaacson revealed Elon's disgust towards Errol and how their relationship was forever changed when Jana gave birth to Elon's half-brother Elliot Rush, who was also technically his nephew, in 2016.
At the time of Elliot's birth, Errol was 40 years Jana's senior, who was 30 years old at the time. Isaacson detailed Elon clocking subtle moments between his stepsister and father prior to the birth of their child.
Isaacson wrote that following the death of Elon's newborn son Nevada in 2002, he purchased a home in Malibu for his father and then-step-mother Heide Bezuidenhout, whom Errol had two children with. Though the purchase was meant to bring the grieving Elon closer to his father, the relationship took a dark turn.
"Elon was getting concerned that Errol, who was 56, was becoming uncomfortably attentive to one of his stepdaughters, Jana, who was then 15," Isaacson wrote in his new biography, Elon Musk.
After taking note of Errol's behavior towards Jana, Elon purchased a yacht for his father and told him he could live there and see his family on the weekends, presumably in an attempt to put distance between his father and teenage step-sister.
Errol was said to have objected to the order and moved back to South Africa, later followed by Heidi and their brood. From that point in 2002, Elon did not see his father again until 2016, when he returned to South Africa due to Errol's health.
The trip was cut abruptly short after Elon had dinner with Errol and proceeded to leave the country to go back to the U.S.
Elon's brother Kimbal said that after that trip and the discovery of their father's child, the relationship forever changed.
"I was actually slowly making amends with my father, but then he had a child with Jana and I said: 'You're done, you're out. I never want to speak to you again.' And I haven't spoken to him since," Kimbal was quoted in the book.
At the time, Elon gave an interview to Rolling Stone in which he branded his father "evil," while adding, "almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done."
A crushing blow was dealt to Elon again in 2022 when Errol emailed him on Father's Day to inform him that he had his second child with Jana, to whom he was now married.
"The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce. If I could have another child I would. I can't see any reason not to," Errol wrote to Elon in the email.
Despite his alleged feelings towards his father, Elon shares several similarities with him, including being described as having "Jekyll and Hyde" tendencies. Errol fathered seven children with multiple women and Elon fathered 10 children with three different women.