Objective? CNN Launches Unprecedented Broadside at Elon Musk as Ailing News Network Labels ‘Unhinged Billionaire’ as a ‘Menace’
CNN launched a scathing attack against Elon Musk this week, RadarOnline.com can report. The struggling news network even went so far as to label the Tesla founder an “unhinged billionaire” and a “menace.”
In a surprising development to come after Musk recently launched his own attack against the Anti-Defamation League, CNN’s Oliver Darcy published an unprecedented broadside against the X owner in the Wednesday edition of the network’s nightly newsletter, Reliable Sources.
Darcy, in a portion of his newsletter titled “Musk the Menace,” discussed the SpaceX founder’s “burning white-hot anger” at the Anti-Defamation League after the Jewish non-profit organization spoke out against the “hate speech flourishing” on Musk’s newly rebranded social media platform.
“The unhinged billionaire, burning white-hot anger at the Jewish non-profit because it had the audacity to point out how hate speech has flourished on his X/Twitter platform, continued on Wednesday smearing the ADL and unleashing a ferocious verbal assault on its chief executive, Jonathan Greenblatt,” Darcy wrote.
Darcy added, “Nevertheless, despite the ominous climate, Greenblatt said that the ADL remains undeterred in its mission and insisted that it will not be intimidated.”
Earlier this week, Musk indicated that he would conduct a poll to potentially ban the ADL from X.
The 52-year-old billionaire also claimed the ADL is the “biggest generator of anti-Semitism” on the popular social media platform.
“The ADL, because they are so aggressive in their demands to ban social media accounts for even minor infractions, are ironically the biggest generators of anti-Semitism on this platform!” Musk charged on Monday.
“The ADL has done a lot of good work in prior decades, but has been overzealous in recent years & hijacked by woke mind virus,” the billionaire X owner also wrote over the weekend.
Meanwhile, Darcy and the ADL’s executive director also discussed how big brands like Apple, McDonald’s, Red Bull, MLB, and NFL are still advertising on X despite the ongoing controversy between the organization and the platform.
The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post also chose to continue running ads on X – even after Musk claimed that ad revenue at the platform is down 60%.
"These brands need to think about their values and the values they profess and how those values are reflected when their brands appear next to toxic content," Greenblatt told CNN. However, Greenblatt also acknowledged that "advertisers will make their own decisions."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Musk and the Anti-Defamation League sparred in May after Musk tweeted that the famous Jewish billionaire George Soros reminded him of a popular Jewish comic book supervillain.
“Soros reminds me of Magneto,” Musk wrote earlier this year.
Greenblatt quickly fired back at Musk and condemned the tech billionaire’s remarks as “distressing” and “dangerous.”
“Soros often is held up by the far-right, using anti-Semitic tropes, as the source of the world’s problems,” Greenblatt wrote. “It will embolden extremists who already contrive anti-Jewish conspiracies and have tried to attack Soros and Jewish communities as a result.”