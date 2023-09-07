Objective? CNN Launches Unprecedented Broadside at Elon Musk as Ailing News Network Labels ‘Unhinged Billionaire’ as a ‘Menace’

CNN launched a scathing attack against Elon Musk this week, RadarOnline.com can report. The struggling news network even went so far as to label the Tesla founder an “unhinged billionaire” and a “menace.”

In a surprising development to come after Musk recently launched his own attack against the Anti-Defamation League, CNN’s Oliver Darcy published an unprecedented broadside against the X owner in the Wednesday edition of the network’s nightly newsletter, Reliable Sources.