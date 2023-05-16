'Soros Hates Humanity': Elon Musk Attacks Billionaire Philanthropist George Soros During Late-night Twitter Tirade

Elon Musk targeted George Soros in a late-night Twitter tirade this week shortly after it was revealed the billionaire philanthropist sold all of his stock in Tesla, RadarOnline.com has learned. Musk’s surprising remarks were made late Monday night when the now-former Twitter CEO took to his social media platform to compare Soros to a popular Jewish comic book villain.

Article continues below advertisement

Soros reminds me of Magneto — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2023

“Soros reminds me of Magneto,” Musk wrote at 10 PM. Shortly after his initial post, a number of Twitter users replied to Musk to also attack Soros – while others spoke out in the 92-year-old billionaire’s defense.

Source: Mega

“[Soros], also a Holocaust survivor, gets attacked nonstop for his good intentions which some Americans think are bad merely because they disagree with these political affiliations,” wrote left-wing commentator Brian Krassenstein regarding Soros and the X-Men supervillain. “You assume they are good intentions. They are not,” Musk replied less than ten minutes later. “He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity.”

Article continues below advertisement

Musk also drew the ire of Jonathan Greenblatt, the director of the Anti-Defamation League, who condemned the 51-year-old tech billionaire’s remarks against Soros as “distressing” and “dangerous.” “Soros often is held up by the far-right, using anti-Semitic tropes, as the source of the world’s problems,” Greenblatt wrote shortly after Musk’s comic book supervillain allusion.

Source: Mega

“To see Elon Musk, regardless of his intent, feed this segment – comparing him to a Jewish supervillain, claiming Soros ‘hates humanity’ – is not just distressing, it’s dangerous,” Greenblatt continued. “It will embolden extremists who already contrive anti-Jewish conspiracies and have tried to attack Soros and Jewish communities as a result.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Musk’s tirade on Twitter on Monday night was also not the first time the Tesla and SpaceX founder targeted Soros. In March, shortly before Soros sold all of his Tesla stock, Musk claimed the 92-year-old billionaire was investing in “small political contests” in an effort to “sway the outcome” of bigger political races. Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

“Soros figured out a clever arbitrage opportunity,” Musk said earlier this year. “Small political contests have much higher impact per dollar spent than the big races, so it is far easier to sway the outcome.” Those comments were also condemned at the time, with the Washington Post writing that Musk’s remarks “play into stereotypes of rich Jewish financiers secretly controlling events.”