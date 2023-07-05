Elon Musk's Alleged Mistress Addresses Rumors, Breaks Silence on Relationship a Year Later
A year after being accused of cheating on her estranged billionaire husband with tech mogul Elon Musk, 52, Nicole Shanahan has addressed the situation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Nicole, 37, broke her silence nearly a year after a July 2022 report from the Wall Street Journal alleged that she cheated on Google co-founder Sergey Brin, 49, with Musk.
The report claimed Shanahan was involved in a brief but full-blown affair with the former Twitter CEO in December 2021, just after she separated from Brin.
While Shanahan and Musk both vehemently denied the rumor, the outlet refused to walk back its reporting. After she laid low for a year, Shanahan resurfaced and once again denied being romantically involved with Musk.
When asked if she cheated on the Google co-founder with Musk, Shanahan clearly answered, "No."
"Did Elon and I have sex, like it was a moment of passion, and then it was over? No," Shanahan told People. "Did we have a romantic relationship? No. We didn’t have an affair."
Shanahan claimed that her interactions with Musk were nothing more than entrepreneurs exchanging ideas.
The so-called mistress explained that she was interested in Musk's Neuralink Technology, which they discussed together,
"It was a conversation that was very meaningful about life and how people show up for one another. To be painted with such a massive scarlet letter for it just seems so unfair," Shanahan continued. "There’s almost this generational ecosystem and it’s a community. You run ideas past each other and you ask questions."
Shanahan said that she was "hurt" by the piece not only alleging she was unfaithful but also airing the news of her divorce from Brin, to who she has been married to since 2018.
Despite the allegations, Shanahan said many loved ones and friends rallied around her family and offered much-needed support.
"There were a lot of people here that I knew prior to my life with Sergey that were there for me in ways that I could have never imagined," Shanahan said.
Since her divorce and the WSJ article, Shanahan had a beachside "love ceremony" with Lighting Labs vice president Jacob Strumwasser, 39.
Shanahan and Brin shared one daughter together, Echo, 4.