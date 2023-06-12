Elon Musk Trolls Megan Fox After Actress Was Accused of 'Forcing' Her Sons to Wear 'Girl Clothes'
Tesla founder Elon Musk joined critics trolling Megan Fox on Twitter after a former congressman accused the actress of forcing her sons to wear girl's clothing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Last Thursday, Robby Starbuck tweeted about allegedly seeing two of Fox's three sons "breakdown" at a neighborhood park as they told their nanny that the Jennifer's Body star had "forced" them to wear "girl clothes."
Megan clapped back — and Musk used the actress' response against her.
Fox referred to Starbuck as a "clout chaser" in a scathing Instagram post addressing the accusation.
Fox held little back as she told Starbuck: "Irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame — never use children as leverage or social currency. Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense."
"I have been burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent little men like you many times and yet i’m still here," Fox continued. "You f----- with the wrong witch."
The Transformers star's response stirred the cauldron and critics from both sides began attacking Starbuck and Fox. On Sunday, three days after Starbuck's initial accusation, Musk tweeted that he was "looking to hire a VP of Witchcraft & Propaganda."
While Musk's tweet did not directly name Fox, it was presumably about the actress. A Twitter user responded to Musk and noted that Fox was "bad at propaganda though." Musk offered a cheeky reply back and said, "Nobody is perfect."
"Didn’t you already put @TuckerCarlson in that slot?" asked another jokester, who chimed in with a diss about the ousted Fox News anchor's plan to take his primetime program to the social platform.
Luckily for Fox, she had several people in her corner as Musk and his blue checkmark army ran amok with Starbuck's claim.
Brian Austin Green, Fox's ex-husband and father to sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey 6, defended the actress and shot down the accusation as "bogus."
"There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify wether [sic] or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not," Green told TMZ on Sunday.