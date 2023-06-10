Brian Austin Green Calls Twitter Rumors About Megan Fox Allegedly 'Forcing' Their Children to Wear Women's Clothes 'Totally Bogus'
Brian Austin Green stood up for his ex-wife Megan Fox calling Twitter rumors about the Jennifer's Body actress forcing their sons to wear women's clothes completely "bogus," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Robby Starbuck, a failed 2022 congressional candidate, posted a pic of Megan and her three kids on Twitter with the caption: "These are Megan Fox's sons. We used to live in the same gated community, and our kids played at the park."
"I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them," the anti-trans politician claimed. "It's pure child abuse. Pray for them."
Green responded to the viral post by telling TMZ that it was a "totally bogus story."
"There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify whether or not a story like this is true, and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not," the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor told the outlet. "This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives that does not care about negatively affecting a parent child relationship."
"As a society, I hope we continue to push to be better. This Robby Starbuck person is full of s***, and I have no idea who he is."
Brian further pointed out that Starbuck's motives for spreading this rumor were questionable, as he had mentioned that he and his family had moved to Tennessee from California, implying that they were leaving the liberal state for a more conservative environment.
His tweet also suggested that he believed that the state would not do anything to address the alleged issue as it "celebrated" such practices.
Fox is on the record saying she does not tell their children what to wear, particularly their eldest, Noah.
Five years ago, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said, "If a boy loves princesses and a girl loves baseball, that's not indicative of their sexuality. It's indicative of their communication and creative expression. We can't limit children by telling them how they should play."
