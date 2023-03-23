'Heartbroken' Megan Fox Ditches Spike-Embedded Engagement Ring As MGK Romance Remains On Break
Megan Fox has ditched her custom engagement ring, no longer wearing the dazzler out and about amid news that she and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly are "on a break."
The Jennifer's Body starlet was noticeably sans-sparkler and sporting a fresh red hair color while mingling with Hollywood's elite at the 2023 Oscars after-party on March 12.
Fox showed off her bare ring finger in a photo she took alongside singer Billie Eilish on March 12, going to the event without MGK.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that in recent weeks, Fox has felt like she was "just another play in Kelly's social-climbing plan," a source claimed as rumors continue to swirl that he was unfaithful. "Megan is heartbroken," another pal spilled after her Instagram was wiped.
"Megan had seen texts from other women on Kelly's phone, and he offered ZERO apologies," said the source. "He said they were female fans."
Fox, for her part, publicly denied that a third party had anything to do with their split.
As we previously reported, Fox and MGK seemingly hit a breaking point in February ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Reports claimed the pair had a blowout in Arizona, prompting her to cancel plans to attend his performance at the Sports Illustrated party and take an early flight home.
Fox and MGK got engaged in January 2022, nearly two years after they connected on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass and went public with their red-hot romance in 2020.
He previously dished about her spike-embedded engagement ring, sharing how he came up with the concept where the ring can come apart to make two rings.
"When it's together, it's held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts," the Bloody Valentine rocker told Vogue. "Love is pain!"
Us Weekly reported on Wednesday that MGK and Fox's romance is still on pause and remains "very hot and cold."
The pair has yet to set a wedding date, and it appears they won't be picking out a venue any time soon.