'Heartbroken' Megan Fox Ditches Spike-Embedded Engagement Ring As MGK Romance Remains On Break

Fox and MGK got engaged in January 2022, nearly two years after they connected on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass and went public with their red-hot romance in 2020.

He previously dished about her spike-embedded engagement ring, sharing how he came up with the concept where the ring can come apart to make two rings.

"When it's together, it's held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts," the Bloody Valentine rocker told Vogue. "Love is pain!"