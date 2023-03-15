Machine Gun Kelly Spotted With Mystery Blonde At Hotel Bar As Megan Fox Breakup Rumors Continue To Swirl

Machine Gun Kelly might have some explaining to do. The Emo Girl singer was spotted chatting it up with a mystery blonde inside a posh hotel bar on Tuesday, days after his fiancée Megan Fox ditched her engagement ring to attend an Oscars party alone amid breakup rumors — and RadarOnline.com has the photos.

In the pictures obtained by this outlet, MGK was seen typing on his cell phone while talking to an unidentified female, who appeared to be watching him intently.

Wearing a t-shirt and a flannel, the rocker paired his laid-back look with a dark-colored baseball hat that he wore backward, letting his signature blonde locks peek out.