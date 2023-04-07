MGK & Megan Fox Escape To Hawaii For 'Healing' Vacation To Work On Their Rocky Relationship
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were spotted on a "healing" vacation in Hawaii — and after months of rumors that their relationship is on the rocks, the couple appeared to be back to their old PDA-heavy ways, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The sighting was a stark contrast from recent public appearances when the couple was rumored to be at the breaking point after MGK, 32, was accused of being unfaithful to Fox, 36.
Fox and her pop-punk beau were seen holding hands as they strolled the romantic beaches on the Big Island near The Four Seasons Hualalai. While the couple has been caught in several tense moments, as of late, they looked relaxed in paradise.
In the photos, the actress wore her hair in loose beach waves and donned a black bikini that featured saucy cut-outs. MGK also kept his look casual, wearing a pair of green swim trunks as he clutched his fiancée's hand.
A source close to Fox and MGK dished about the couple's much-needed vacation — and what it meant for their future.
"They're officially back on after going through a rocky patch in their relationship," the insider claimed. "The last few months has been tough for them both but they went away together to do some healing and it's been working."
"They feel more connected than ever," the pal added.
The insider described Megan as "extremely spiritual" and claimed that the Jennifer's Body star felt that MGK was "her soulmate."
"She was never going to give up on them," the source said of Megan. "But felt as though they needed to spend some quality time together."
The insider's positive remarks on the couple rebuilding their relationship came after Megan was spotted at last month's Vanity Fair party without her engagement ring.
Megan and MGK had allegedly taken a break from their relationship — and the actress subsequently ditched her infamous spike-embedded ring. A source dished to RadarOnline.com that Megan felt like she was "just another play in Kelly's social-climbing plan."
Following the cheating rumors, Megan wiped her Instagram clean, with a pal claiming the messy public drama left her "heartbroken."