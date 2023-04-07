MGK & Megan Fox Escape To Hawaii For 'Healing' Vacation To Work On Their Rocky Relationship

A source close to Fox and MGK dished about the couple's much-needed vacation — and what it meant for their future.

"They're officially back on after going through a rocky patch in their relationship," the insider claimed. "The last few months has been tough for them both but they went away together to do some healing and it's been working."

"They feel more connected than ever," the pal added.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.