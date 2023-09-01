'Woke Mind Virus': Elon Musk Blames Transgender Daughter's Pricey Private School For Brainwashing Her Into Thinking 'Anyone Rich Is Evil'

Elon Musk addressed his estranged relationship with his transgender daughter, calling her a "communist" and blaming her private school education for infecting her with the "woke mind virus," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The billionaire's 19-year-old daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, legally changed her name from "Xavier" last year and revealed she "no longer wishes to be related" to Musk, whose estimated net worth is $257.5 billion, "in any way."