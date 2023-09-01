'Woke Mind Virus': Elon Musk Blames Transgender Daughter's Pricey Private School For Brainwashing Her Into Thinking 'Anyone Rich Is Evil'
Elon Musk addressed his estranged relationship with his transgender daughter, calling her a "communist" and blaming her private school education for infecting her with the "woke mind virus," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The billionaire's 19-year-old daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, legally changed her name from "Xavier" last year and revealed she "no longer wishes to be related" to Musk, whose estimated net worth is $257.5 billion, "in any way."
Opening up about their strained relationship, Musk accused the expensive education he paid for — which cost him roughly $50k per year — of brainwashing her into “thinking that anyone rich is evil."
Wilson went to Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in Santa Monica. Jack Black, Maya Rudolph, and Zooey Deschanel are just some of the A-listers who went there.
According to the Tesla founder, he was "generally sanguine" about his child's decision to transition until April 2022, when she “became a fervent Marxist and broke off all relations with him."
In an excerpt of the upcoming biography Elon Musk, published in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, the CEO of X, formerly known as Twitter, claimed he tried to make amends with her, to no avail.
“I’ve made many overtures, but she doesn’t want to spend time with me," Musk claimed.
Losing contact with Wilson "pained him more than anything in his life since the infant death of his firstborn child Nevada," he revealed in the excerpt.
Nevada died at just 10 weeks old of sudden infant death syndrome.
Musk and his daughter have been going head-to-head in recent years. The tech tycoon copped backlash from the LBGTQ+ community and allies after he famously tweeted that he wasn't a fan of "all these pronouns."
"I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.' And: 'Pronouns suck,' he posted in 2020.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Wilson filed a petition to change her name and sex three days after she turned 18. She also declared that she wanted to ditch her father's famous last name, expressing she wished to be known by her mother Justine's maiden name.
The judge issued Wilson a new birth certificate. "Xavier Alexander Musk to Vivian Jenna Wilson. The gender of the petitioner is changed from male to female," the ruling stated.
Musk casually addressed their fallout in 2020 during an interview. "I have very good relationships with all the others [children]," he stated per Daily Mail, adding, "Can't win them all."