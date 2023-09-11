'There Are Many Elon Musks': Tech Billionaire Often Forgets His 'Demon-like' Outbursts, Biographer Claims
Tesla founder Elon Musk's biographer claimed the tech entrepreneur often forgets his "demon-like" outbursts, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Author and Tulane University professor Walter Isaacson appeared on MSNBC's Morning Joe with host Joe Scarborough, who he spoke to about working with Musk on his new book, Elon Musk. Isaacson claimed that Musk had been "volatile his whole life," not just in recent years.
Isaacson explained the "rollercoaster" ride of working with Musk to Scarborough — and how quickly the initial idea for the book drastically changed with Musk's controversial purchase of Twitter.
"When I started this book, when we first talked about it, this was the guy who was bringing us into the era of electric vehicles and the only person who could send American astronauts into orbit from the U.S.. I thought, ‘Hey, good technology story,'" Isaacson told the Morning Joe host.
"And then on the way, about a year into my reporting, he’s secretly buying up Twitter and then going to Hawaii in a two or three night binge and deciding to take it over. So it became a hell of a lot more of a rollercoaster ride then. And the dark strands in him, as well as the competence strands, are tightly woven together."
Scarborough asked Isaacson to explain how these alleged multiple sides of the tech founder worked together.
"You know, that’s a great question because he has so many personalities, almost like multiple personalities and a bit like his father, whom he doesn’t speak to now, but his father is a Jekyll and Hyde and sometimes goes very dark," Isaacson responded. "And it happened to Elon, too."
The author continued on Musk's "Jekyll and Hyde" tendencies.
"He’ll go from being very giddy or being in engineering mode where he can figure out the valve of a raptor engine and suddenly the clouds come," the author said of the Tesla founder. "And the amazing thing is, after he’s gone dark and been demon-like and really tough on people, he’ll snap out of it. And then I’ll ask him, “What was that all about?” And he hardly remembers it."
"So when you ask about what’s it like dealing with the Elon Musk, I say there are many Elon Musks in this book," Isaacson added.
Since taking over Twitter, now called X, Musk has had no shortage of outrages on the social platform. Most recently, Musk has been accused of killing monkeys and other animals with his Starlink chip trials — and has rallied against the "woke mind virus" after his transgender daughter reportedly wants nothing to do with her billionaire father.
Musk alleged that his daughter had been brainwashed at private school to believe "anyone rich is evil."