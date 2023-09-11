'There Are Many Elon Musks': Tech Billionaire Often Forgets His 'Demon-like' Outbursts, Biographer Claims

Isaacson explained the "rollercoaster" ride of working with Musk to Scarborough — and how quickly the initial idea for the book drastically changed with Musk's controversial purchase of Twitter.

"When I started this book, when we first talked about it, this was the guy who was bringing us into the era of electric vehicles and the only person who could send American astronauts into orbit from the U.S.. I thought, ‘Hey, good technology story,'" Isaacson told the Morning Joe host.

"And then on the way, about a year into my reporting, he’s secretly buying up Twitter and then going to Hawaii in a two or three night binge and deciding to take it over. So it became a hell of a lot more of a rollercoaster ride then. And the dark strands in him, as well as the competence strands, are tightly woven together."