Justice Department, SEC Officials Investigate Elon Musk's Tesla Over Secret 'Glass House' Project

Sources familiar with the probe said that prosecutors were specifically seeking more details on the purpose of the alleged project, which was described as a house for Musk — in addition to how much Tesla may have contributed to the project.

The glass house was described as a spacious home in Austin, Texas, where Tesla was headquartered, though it was still undetermined what the purpose the home would serve for the company.

