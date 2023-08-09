Elon Musk Fined $350k After Failing to Comply with Jack Smith Warrant Over Donald Trump's Twitter Account

Donald Trump's Twitter account was the subject of a search warrant issued by Special Counsel Jack Smith as part of his ongoing investigation into the former president's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come after Trump was indicted and pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges connected to his alleged efforts to overturn the election last week, it was revealed Smith’s team issued Elon Musk a search warrant for Trump’s Twitter account in January.