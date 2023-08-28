'Bring Back Twitter!': Elon Musk Savagely Booed at Video Game World Championship Event
Elon Musk was cold-shouldered by a room full of gamers who attended the Valorant World Championship Final, getting savagely booed after being shown on camera.
Even the commentators were taken aback by the jarringly loud reaction to Musk, who was seen for a brief four seconds during the event held in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The SpaceX CEO was joined by one of his sons during his surprise appearance at the KIA Forum, and appeared to be clapping but seemingly paused upon hearing the audible jeers.
"Where is that from? That can't be from in here, surely," one of the commentators said while another laughed and tried to segue. "Focus back on the game now," she continued.
As the match continued, people could be heard chanting in unison. "Bring back Twitter," they yelled with claps to match. "This crowd is funny," the second commentator chimed in.
A clip of the now-viral moment was shared by social media user Jake Lucky, garnering more than 12.9 million views and counting.
"Getting booed by Valorant players is like getting wedgies by the anime club in middle school," one person commented while reposting the clip. Another reshared a gif from The Simpsons, featuring the characters Mr. Burns and Smithers to poke fun at Musk.
"Uh, no. They're saying, 'Boo-urns! Boo-urns!" the caption read.
A third predicted Musk would look at the silver lining, posting, "Meanwhile Elon's getting free marketing from the crowd for X."
Musk, who acquired Twitter-turned-X, was previously viciously booed by a crowd in San Francisco in December after he was invited on stage by comedian Dave Chappelle.
"Cheers and boos, I see," Chappelle quipped as Musk took the microphone and waved to the crowd. "It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience."
"All these people who are booing, and I'm just pointing out the obvious, you have terrible seats," the comedian joked in Musk's defense.
In a recent update, Musk confirmed that news articles posted to the platform will no longer display headlines or text following the logo change. "This is coming from me directly," he posted on X. "Will greatly improve the esthetics."
Musk also recently shared that the block function will be greatly limited on X, adding that it will be "deleted as a feature, except for DMs."
Meanwhile, the Tesla co-founder's anticipated limiting of the block function has sparked fears it could lead to further online harassment and people hurling insults from behind their keyboards.