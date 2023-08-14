Elon Musk to Fight Mark Zuckerberg Tonight at Facebook CEO's Home, Tesla CEO Claims

This wasn't the first time Musk spoke about fighting Zuckerberg, who has taken up UFC training and unlike the ex-Twitter CEO, had competitive experience.

Zuckerberg took Musk up on his bet back in June and offered to fight the SpaceX founder at Cesar's Palace in Las Vegas. As the fight began to shape up as an actual event, Musk appeared to back down and instead wanted to have a bout in Zuckerberg's new backyard ring.

After texts between the two tech moguls were shared over the weekend, it appeared that Zuckerberg wasn't down for Musk inviting himself to his home for the match, but Musk surprised followers with an announcement.