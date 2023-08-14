Elon Musk to Fight Mark Zuckerberg Tonight at Facebook CEO's Home, Tesla CEO Claims
Tesla founder Elon Musk claimed he was going to fight fellow tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg at the Meta CEO's Palo Alto home on Monday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In what has shaped up as a battle of the billionaires, Musk issued the claim to his social platform X, formerly known as Twitter ahead of his trip to the San Francisco area.
This wasn't the first time Musk spoke about fighting Zuckerberg, who has taken up UFC training and unlike the ex-Twitter CEO, had competitive experience.
Zuckerberg took Musk up on his bet back in June and offered to fight the SpaceX founder at Cesar's Palace in Las Vegas. As the fight began to shape up as an actual event, Musk appeared to back down and instead wanted to have a bout in Zuckerberg's new backyard ring.
After texts between the two tech moguls were shared over the weekend, it appeared that Zuckerberg wasn't down for Musk inviting himself to his home for the match, but Musk surprised followers with an announcement.
Ahead of the Tesla self-driving car test drive on Monday, Musk teased that he was going to head to Zuckerberg's residence and live stream their bout.
"For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd’s house," Musk posted on X. "Will also test the latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time!"
It appeared the invite was still up in the air, as Musk added, "If we get lucky and Zuck my [tongue out emoji] actually answers the door, the fight is on!"
The origin of the UFC amateur match dated back to Zuckerberg's launch of Threads on Instagram, which ruffled Musk's feathers for its striking similarities to his embattled social platform. Moreover, the Facebook entrepreneur toted Threads a "sane" alternative to X, which had been infiltrated by far-right ideologies.
While Musk continued to chirp about beating Zuckerberg in the ring online, his alleged opponent claimed he was all talk and no action, given Musk's many excuses — and venue changes.
Most recently Musk claimed he may require shoulder surgery, which added to confusion on Monday's match. Still, that didn't stop Musk from adding to his post on Monday with another attack.
"(Zuck thread coming soon about how he would, of course, love to fight anytime, but blah blah UFC something something)," Musk posted in a follow-up message to his announcement.
"Knock, knock … challenge accepted … open the door @finkd," Musk continued to taunt his alleged opponent. "Thought you might want some tea, so I brought the bags."