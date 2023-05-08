Mark Zuckerberg Pouts at His First Jiu-Jitsu Match Before Taking Home Gold and Silver Medals
Tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg was caught pouting at a referee after he lost a match at his first-ever Jiu-Jitsu match, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Facebook founder entered his first public competition in Redwood City, California, on Saturday and was pinned to the mat by one opponent but managed to walk away with a gold and silver medal at the end of the event.
In a video from the tournament, Zuckerberg looked displeased over the referee's calls. Wearing the traditional white garb, the META CEO wrestled his opponent as the phones being held from the crowd captured the match unfold.
As Zuckerberg attempted to wrestle himself free from his opponent's grip, he was quickly taken down to the floor.
After a minute of back and forth, Zuckerberg was pinned to the mat. Moments later, the referee blew his whistle and called the match in the opponent's favor after claiming that Zuckerberg had tapped out.
As the referee made his decision, the billionaire rose to his feet with his robe exposing his chest. Zuckerberg looked at the official and his opponent with a sour expression across his face that couldn't be concealed.
Lucky for Zuckerberg, he wasn't alone in feeling that the call was cast with doubt. Eventually, the referee's decision was overruled and declared an error — and the match was reset at a 0-0 draw.
After a brief but tense discussion, which was also captured on camera, Zuckerberg embraced his opponent in a friendly manner.
The three then stood side-by-side as Zuckerberg raised his arms with his opponent in a traditional gesture of sportsmanship.
By the end of the tournament, Zuckerberg was able to walk away a champion. The tech entrepreneur won medals in the GI and non-GI divisions, which were classified based on the attire of the competitor during the match.
Last September, it was revealed that the ex-Facebook CEO picked up the sport in a surprising move. His trainer spoke highly of his skills, calling him the "silent killer."
Zuckerberg thanked his team on Instagram when he displayed his trophies from the weekend.
"Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team," the Instagram caption read. "Thanks to @davecamarillo @khaiwu @intense0ne for training me!"