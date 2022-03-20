Dis-Like: Mark Zuckerberg Facing Meta Exodus, Staff Leaving In Droves As Stock Continues To Crash

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta employees are reportedly unhappy with their jobs following stock shares crashing nearly 40% in a matter of six short months, leaving many looking to leave the company and land better jobs elsewhere.

According to The Post, a slew of “Metamates” – the nickname for employees who work for Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta – have allegedly been chatting amongst themselves in a corporate message board called Blind to share and express their grievances and disappointments with their positions at the Zuckerberg led company.