Woman 'Sexually Assaulted' In Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse App While Another User Watched, Bombshell Report Claims

“A SumOfUs researcher was led into a private room at a party where she was [sexually assaulted] by a user who kept telling her to turn around so he could do it from behind while users outside the window could see,” the report, released this week, said, “all while another user in the room watched and passed around a vodka bottle.”

The female researcher, who was not named in the report, also spoke out and described the alleged incident as “very disorienting” and “disturbing.”