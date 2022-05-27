Meghan Markle's Father Thomas May Need ONE YEAR Of Therapy After Suffering Suspected Stroke

“I don’t think he saw it coming but he’s doing better – he’s in good spirits. It’s going to take several… maybe six months, maybe a year, to get his speech back,” Meghan’s 57-year-old half-sister told GB News. “He can work with a speech therapist and it’s good, the attack he had in the speech producing part of the brain wasn’t so big that he can’t recover.”

“But you know when you’re almost 80 years old, there’s less plasticity and things are more difficult,” she continued. “So he has the memory of the words and the associations, the stroke was on the right side of the brain, so the damage was on the left and he’s left handed.”

“But it also impaired his speech and his ability to swallow.”