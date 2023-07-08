Mark Zuckerberg Faces Backlash for Donating Millions to 'Defund the Police' Organizations Despite Spending Over $43 Million on Security

Investigative reporter Lee Fang has revealed that the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) has donated $3 million to PolicyLink, the organization behind DefundPolice.org.

The group aims to "diminish the role of policing in communities and empower alternative visions for public safety," although it does not specify what those alternatives are.

CZI has also donated over $2.5 million to Solidaire, a group seeking to do away with policing. Solidaire claims to have played a significant role in stripping the Oakland Police Department's budget of $18 million.