Mark Zuckerberg Faces Backlash for Donating Millions to 'Defund the Police' Organizations Despite Spending Over $43 Million on Security

Tech guru and founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, is being called a "hypocrite" for donating millions of dollars to groups advocating defunding or abolishing the police despite spending over $40 million on personal security, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Investigative reporter Lee Fang has revealed that the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) has donated $3 million to PolicyLink, the organization behind DefundPolice.org.
The group aims to "diminish the role of policing in communities and empower alternative visions for public safety," although it does not specify what those alternatives are.
CZI has also donated over $2.5 million to Solidaire, a group seeking to do away with policing. Solidaire claims to have played a significant role in stripping the Oakland Police Department's budget of $18 million.
Solidaire reported in June 2022 that their Defund the Police for Funders program led the "Anti-Police Terror Project," which led to the Oakland Police Department's budget being drastically cut.
CZI provides annual funds to a community group connected to the Redwood City Police Department, which safeguards both Meta's headquarters and CZI's offices. This raises questions about the foundation's commitment to its stated ideals.
According to Fang's report, the billionaire's security has increased as Zuckerberg continued to fund anti-police organizations.
In 2023 alone, Meta allocated $14 million for personal security detail, up from $10 million in previous years. Zuckerberg is reportedly allowed to use this money for additional personnel, equipment, services, residential improvements, and other safety-related needs.
The company justifies the high cost of security by noting Zuckerberg's "position and importance to Meta" and that he "requested to only receive $1 in annual salary and does not receive any bonus payments, equity awards or other incentive compensation."
This is not the first time Zuckerberg has faced criticism for his approach to protecting his family's privacy. Recently, he sparked outrage by posting a photo on Instagram that hid his two eldest daughters' faces with emojis.
Users pointed out the "hypocrisy" of Zuckerberg prioritizing his children's privacy while his company, Instagram, has been accused of monetizing user data and exposing personal information.
