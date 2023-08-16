Elon Musk Withheld Donald Trump's Twitter Data to 'Cozy Up' to Embattled Ex-prez, Judge Suggests

Elon Musk was accused of withholding Donald Trump’s Twitter data from Special Counsel Jack Smith in an effort to “cozy up” to the embattled ex-president, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come after Musk was fined $350,000 in February for failing to comply with a warrant demanding Trump’s Twitter information, newly unsealed court records showed that Musk actively fought to withhold information connected to Trump’s account from federal prosecutors.