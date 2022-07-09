OK! Magazine learned that Heard "considers her career in Hollywood over" and she's quickly moving on to the next big seller. "At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell-all," the source added.

Despite her plans, legal expert Dror Bikel claimed she could easily find herself back in court for defamation if she isn't wise about what she reveals.

"To the extent that Heard wants to discuss this case and her relationship with Depp in a tell-all statement or book, she needs to be extremely careful as to what she says about him," Bikel explained. "Depp and his attorneys will be reading and listening to everything that Heard states. If she crosses the line, which is likely, there is no question that she will be hit with another defamation suit and end up right back in court."