Amber Heard Tells Court Johnny Depp Isn't Entitled To $15 Million Damages, Argues TRO 'Ruined' His Career NOT Op-Ed In Last-Ditch Effort For New Trial

In the 53-page motion filed weeks after the jury sided with Depp in the $100 million defamation trial, Heard's legal team argued that "there is no evidence of damage to Mr. Depp's reputation caused by Mrs. Heard's Op-Ed." Her attorneys even claimed Depp's testimony backed that up.

"Mr. Depp testified that the damage to his reputation was when Ms. Heard obtained the DVTRO [domestic violence temporary restraining order] on May 27, 2016 — for which he cannot be compensated," the motion read.