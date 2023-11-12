Elon Musk Served With Child Custody Papers Despite Evading At Least a Dozen Attempts

Between October 13 and October 20, Grimes hired four people to serve Musk at various locations linked to his professional ventures. The process servers attempted to serve papers at the X headquarters in San Francisco, the SpaceX launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, and his Tesla gigafactory in Austin.

They also visited several addresses associated with Musk, including a local horse farm. However, the serving attempts proved unsuccessful, with one process server even resorting to tracking Musk's private jets in an attempt to locate him.

The legal battle between Musk and Grimes began when both parties filed lawsuits against each other in September. Grimes filed a "petition to establish parental relationship" on September 29, a common step taken in cases where unmarried parents seek child support or custody. Musk, on the other hand, initiated legal proceedings on September 7.