Elon Musk Served With Child Custody Papers Despite Evading At Least a Dozen Attempts
The mother of Musk's three children, Canadian singer and artist Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, filed a lawsuit in late September seeking physical custody.
However, court documents obtained by Insider reveal that Musk has successfully avoided being served at least a dozen times in a span of a week.
Between October 13 and October 20, Grimes hired four people to serve Musk at various locations linked to his professional ventures. The process servers attempted to serve papers at the X headquarters in San Francisco, the SpaceX launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, and his Tesla gigafactory in Austin.
They also visited several addresses associated with Musk, including a local horse farm. However, the serving attempts proved unsuccessful, with one process server even resorting to tracking Musk's private jets in an attempt to locate him.
The legal battle between Musk and Grimes began when both parties filed lawsuits against each other in September. Grimes filed a "petition to establish parental relationship" on September 29, a common step taken in cases where unmarried parents seek child support or custody. Musk, on the other hand, initiated legal proceedings on September 7.
In her filing, Grimes highlighted her objection to Musk having custody of their three-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii.
Grimes' attempts to serve Musk during October were met with resistance, with two process servers even trying to reach him at the home of Shivon Zilis, a director at Musk's Neuralink startup and the mother of two of his children. Unfortunately, they were met by someone who claimed not to know Musk.
In an attempt to serve the papers, process servers encountered security guards and a police officer who instructed them to vacate the Tesla factory and X offices. However, Grimes maintained that Musk was properly served, as her complaint was left with the security guards.
Musk's legal team disputed this, arguing that Grimes should have continued trying to serve him. They also claimed that Musk was served on October 20 through substitute service, wherein the papers were delivered to Musk's employees.
With 11 children from three different mothers, Musk's personal life has often been the focus of media attention.
As the legal proceedings continue, Grimes remains determined to establish parental rights and regain custody of their children.
