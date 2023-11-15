Donald Trump Demands Mistrial in $250 Million Civil Fraud Case, Accuses Judge of Being Biased

Trump argued that Judge Arthur Engoron , and his principal law clerk, Allison Greenfield , had shown bias throughout the trial.

Former President Donald Trump's legal team has filed for a mistrial in the civil fraud trial brought against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James , RadarOnline.com has learned.

In his motion, Trump's lawyers claimed that "the Court's own conduct, coupled with the Principal Law Clerk's unprecedented role in the trial and extensive, public partisan activities, would cause even a casual observer to question the Court's partiality."

The ex-president's team argued that the outcome of the trial had already been decided and that the court was merely going through the motions before handing down a predetermined punishment.

The motion said that the taint of the proceedings is both "obvious and irreversible." They accused the court of abrogating its constitutional responsibility to ensure a fair trial free from even the appearance of impropriety and impartiality.

Trump's lawyers argue that the only way to maintain public confidence in an independent and impartial judiciary is to bring the proceedings to an immediate halt.