'We Suin': Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Family Will Take Action Against Man Who Claimed Will Hooked Up With Duane Martin
Jada Pinkett Smith said her family plans to take legal action against the man making bombshell claims against her husband Will, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, the Set it Off actress was spotted leaving iHeartRadio in New York City. A cameraman asked Jada what her thoughts were on the allegations her husband hooked up with his close pal Duane Martin.
Jada simply said, “We suin’!” before jumping into her car.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, a man named Brother Bilaal sat down for an interview with blogger Tasha K.
Bilaal claimed he was a former friend and one-time assistant to Smith.
During the chat with Tasha K, Bilaal alleged he witnessed Smith and Martin having sex in a dressing room.
Bilaal said, "I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will.”
“There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there,” he added.
On Tuesday, Smith, via his rep, released a statement that denied the claims.
The rep said, "This story is completely fabricated, and the claim is unequivocally false." A source close to Smith said he was considering legal action over the claims.
Smith and Martin have been extremely close for decades.
Smith and his wife have been estranged for 7 years but are currently working to repair their marriage, according to Jada.
Martin has been single since his divorce from ex-Tisha Campbell Martin was finalized in 2020.
Tasha K, the blogger who posted Bilaal’s interview, was previously involved in a legal battle with Cardi B.
The Bodak Yellow rapper accused Tasha K of spreading vicious lies about her on her YouTube Channel.
Cardi filed a federal lawsuit demanding damages for the alleged defamation. In court filings, she claimed Tasha K made false claims that she had worked as an escort, had an STD, and abused drugs in the past.
In court, Cardi testified that the situation caused her extreme emotional distress. A jury ended up awarding the rapper owes $4 million in damages.
Earlier this year, Tasha filed for bankruptcy after Cardi started the process of collecting the money owed.
For months, Tasha has been attempting to propose a repayment plan but admitted she doesn’t have the funds to cover the 7-figure judgment.