Cardi B Sues Tasha K Demanding $3 Million Blogger Owes Her Isn’t Wiped Clean in Bankruptcy
Cardi B has rushed to court demanding the 7-figure debt that blogger Tasha K owes her not be discharged as part of her Chapter 11, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Cardi [real name: Belcalis Almanzar] filed suit as part of Tasha’s bankruptcy.
Last year, Tasha was ordered to pay Cardi over $3 million in damages as part of the Bodak Yellow rapper’s defamation lawsuit.
Cardi accused Tasha of ruining her life by spreading lies that she had an STD, used cocaine, engaged in a debasing act with a beer bottle, committed adultery, and worked as an escort in the past. The entertainer denied all the allegations.
In court, she testified that Tasha’s YouTube videos caused problems within her marriage. In the end, a jury awarded Cardi $1 million in general damages, $250k in medical expenses, $1.5 million in punitive damages and another $1.3 million for her legal fees.
Months later, Cardi started firing off subpoenas to third parties like Tasha’s bank and Google, where the blogger is paid ad revenue for her YouTube channel.
Cardi collected thousands before Tasha filed for bankruptcy, which paused all of Cardi’s collection efforts.
In court documents, Tasha said she didn’t have enough to pay Cardi in full. Her assets were listed in the $50k-$100k range while her liabilities total between $1 million to $10 million.
Tasha said she owns a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, $2750 worth of furniture, $500 worth of electronics, $2,500 worth of clothes including 2 Louis Vuitton purses, and a Coach person.
Cardi recently demanded Tasha appear for an examination of her financial records.
In Cardi’s newly filed lawsuit, she asked the court to not allow Tasha’s debt to her be wiped clean in the bankruptcy. She argued, “Defendant was given multiple opportunities to retract the false and defamatory statements and videos, but Defendant steadfastly refused to do so.”
According to bankruptcy court law, a creditor cannot have a debt discharged if the debt was related to a “willful and malicious injury.”
Tasha has yet to respond.