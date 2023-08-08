Cardi B Sues Tasha K Demanding $3 Million Blogger Owes Her Isn’t Wiped Clean in Bankruptcy

Last year, Tasha was ordered to pay Cardi over $3 million in damages as part of the Bodak Yellow rapper’s defamation lawsuit.

Cardi accused Tasha of ruining her life by spreading lies that she had an STD, used cocaine, engaged in a debasing act with a beer bottle, committed adultery, and worked as an escort in the past. The entertainer denied all the allegations.

In court, she testified that Tasha’s YouTube videos caused problems within her marriage. In the end, a jury awarded Cardi $1 million in general damages, $250k in medical expenses, $1.5 million in punitive damages and another $1.3 million for her legal fees.