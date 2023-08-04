Blogger Who Owes Cardi B $3 Million Does ‘Not Have the Ability' to Pay Debt, Attempting to Work Out Deal: Bankruptcy Docs
The blogger who was ordered to pay Cardi B over $3 million for spreading lies about her says she doesn’t have the funds to pay the judgment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tasha K aka LaTasha Kebe, who was found liable for defaming Cardi B, has informed the court of her financial situation as part of her recent bankruptcy.
In the documents filed in Tasha’s Chapter 11, she said her income is from being a “content creator/influencer” and she “earns her income by appearing on YouTube, Instagram, and other social media.”
Tasha said her largest creditor is Cardi who is owed $3,363,753. Cardi sued Tasha accusing her of defaming her in a series of YouTube videos posted on her channel.
In the videos, Tasha accused Cardi of previously working as an escort, having used hard drugs and having an STD. The rapper denied all allegations and said the lies caused her harm both personally and professionally.
As we previously reported, last year, a Georgia jury awarded the Bodak Yellow rapper $1 million in general damages and $250k for medical expenses for a grand total of $1.25 million. In addition, she was awarded $1.5 million in punitive damages and another $1.3 million for her attorney fees.
Earlier this year, Cardi started collection efforts and fired off subpoenas to Google, where Tasha makes money from her YouTube.
A couple of months later, Tasha rushed to bankruptcy court pleading for protection from Cardi and other creditors. The case being filed put a pause on Cardi’s efforts to seize Tasha’s funds.
In her new filing, Tasha admitted the total value of her assets is $58,595 with the biggest asset being a Chevy Silverado, with a value of $46,750 and a $53,412 lien on the truck for purchase money financing.
She said without the truck her assets only total $12k. Tasha revealed the IRS has filed an estimated priority claim of $97k for taxes for 2021 and 2022. However, Tasha said she filed both returns and it appears the tax principal due is $150k with another $30k due in state income taxes.
“Clearly [Tasha] does not have the ability to pay the [Cardi] judgment in full,” Tasha’s lawyer said in court. Further, she said Tasha will work to “amicable resolve the [Cardi] judgment” in the case.
Cardi has yet to respond to Tasha’s claims in the bankruptcy.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, in the bankruptcy, Tasha listed her assets in the $50k-$100k range while her liabilities total between $1 million to $10 million.
Her assets include the Chevy, $2750 worth of furniture, $500 worth of electronics, $2,500 worth of clothes including 2 Louis Vuitton purses, and a Coach person. Tasha listed another $6k she owns in jewelry and $100 in her bank account.
Her debts include the millions owed to Cardi and an unknown amount in legal fees.