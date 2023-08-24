Blogger Who Owes Cardi B $3.9 Million Offers to Pay 6-Figure Sum to Settle Debt in Bankruptcy, Rapper Objecting to Plan

Cardi denied all the allegations. She testified that the allegations caused her extreme emotional distress and even led to issues in her marriage with Offset.

In her bankruptcy petition, Tasha listed her assets in the $50-$100k range but her liabilities were in the $1 million to $10 million range. Her only assets included a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, home furniture, $500 worth of electronics, $2,500 worth of clothes and 2 Louis Vuitton purses.

Recently, Cardi demanded Tasha show up to court with her bank records for a debtor’s examination. The rapper wanted answers on all of the bloggers’ sources of income. Prior to the bankruptcy, Cardi fired off a series of subpoenas to Tasha’s bank and Google, which pays her advertisement money for her YouTube channel.