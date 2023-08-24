Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Cardi B
Exclusive

Blogger Who Owes Cardi B $3.9 Million Offers to Pay 6-Figure Sum to Settle Debt in Bankruptcy, Rapper Objecting to Plan

cardi b tasha k offers figure sum settle debt bankruptcy
Source: MEGA; @UNWINEWITHTASHAK/INSTAGRAM
By:

Aug. 24 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

The blogger who owes Cardi B millions after losing a defamation lawsuit brought by the singer has offered to pay a 6-figure sum to settle the $3.9 million she was ordered to pay the rapper, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tasha K, who filed for bankruptcy earlier this year after Cardi started garnishing her wages, has submitted her proposed plan to repay her creditors.

Article continues below advertisement
cardi b tasha k offers figure sum settle debt bankruptcy
Source: MEGA

Tasha’s biggest creditor is Cardi B, who was awarded $1 million in general damages, $250k in medical expenses, $1.5 million in punitive damages, and another $1.3 million for her legal fees by a Georgia jury.

The Bodak Yellow rapper sued Tasha over a series of YouTube videos she posted accusing Cardi of using hard drugs, working as an escort, and having an STD.

Article continues below advertisement
cardi b tasha k offers figure sum settle debt bankruptcy
Source: @UNWINEWITHTASHAK/INSTAGRAM

Cardi denied all the allegations. She testified that the allegations caused her extreme emotional distress and even led to issues in her marriage with Offset.

In her bankruptcy petition, Tasha listed her assets in the $50-$100k range but her liabilities were in the $1 million to $10 million range. Her only assets included a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, home furniture, $500 worth of electronics, $2,500 worth of clothes and 2 Louis Vuitton purses.

Recently, Cardi demanded Tasha show up to court with her bank records for a debtor’s examination. The rapper wanted answers on all of the bloggers’ sources of income. Prior to the bankruptcy, Cardi fired off a series of subpoenas to Tasha’s bank and Google, which pays her advertisement money for her YouTube channel.

MORE ON:
Cardi B
Article continues below advertisement
cardi b tasha k offers figure sum settle debt bankruptcy
Source: @UNWINEWITHTASHAK/INSTAGRAM

Cardi was able to seize thousands before Tasha filed her bankruptcy, which put all of Cardi’s collection efforts on pause.

In court documents, Tasha admitted she doesn’t have the funds to pay Cardi in full. Despite her statement, Cardi filed a lawsuit as part of the bankruptcy demanding the $3.9 million not be discharged from the bankruptcy.

Cardi’s lawyer said Tasha’s malicious actions led to the debt which they argued meant the judgment could not be wiped clean in Tasha's Chapter 11.

Article continues below advertisement

The attorney argued, “Defendant was given multiple opportunities to retract the false and defamatory statements and videos, but Defendant steadfastly refused to do so.”

Now, Tasha has filed her proposed repayment plan. The blogger said there are two classes — creditors with secured claims and creditors without secured claims. The first class consists of the $52k owed for a 2021 Chevy Silverado. Tasha said she will continue to make the $1k per month payments.

cardi b tasha k offers figure sum settle debt bankruptcy
Source: MEGA

Per the proposed plan, the next creditors in line to be paid will be the IRS which is owed $84k and the Georgia Department of Revenue owed $40k.

Tasha said her proposed plan will pay an additional $220k to unsecured creditors which includes Cardi B. The blogger offered to pay $220k over 20 quarters.

Per the filing, Cardi would receive $220k of the $3.9 million owed. The rapper has yet to respond to the plan but will have an opportunity to vote to approve or deny it.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.