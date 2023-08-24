Blogger Who Owes Cardi B $3.9 Million Offers to Pay 6-Figure Sum to Settle Debt in Bankruptcy, Rapper Objecting to Plan
The blogger who owes Cardi B millions after losing a defamation lawsuit brought by the singer has offered to pay a 6-figure sum to settle the $3.9 million she was ordered to pay the rapper, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tasha K, who filed for bankruptcy earlier this year after Cardi started garnishing her wages, has submitted her proposed plan to repay her creditors.
Tasha’s biggest creditor is Cardi B, who was awarded $1 million in general damages, $250k in medical expenses, $1.5 million in punitive damages, and another $1.3 million for her legal fees by a Georgia jury.
The Bodak Yellow rapper sued Tasha over a series of YouTube videos she posted accusing Cardi of using hard drugs, working as an escort, and having an STD.
Cardi denied all the allegations. She testified that the allegations caused her extreme emotional distress and even led to issues in her marriage with Offset.
In her bankruptcy petition, Tasha listed her assets in the $50-$100k range but her liabilities were in the $1 million to $10 million range. Her only assets included a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, home furniture, $500 worth of electronics, $2,500 worth of clothes and 2 Louis Vuitton purses.
Recently, Cardi demanded Tasha show up to court with her bank records for a debtor’s examination. The rapper wanted answers on all of the bloggers’ sources of income. Prior to the bankruptcy, Cardi fired off a series of subpoenas to Tasha’s bank and Google, which pays her advertisement money for her YouTube channel.
Cardi was able to seize thousands before Tasha filed her bankruptcy, which put all of Cardi’s collection efforts on pause.
In court documents, Tasha admitted she doesn’t have the funds to pay Cardi in full. Despite her statement, Cardi filed a lawsuit as part of the bankruptcy demanding the $3.9 million not be discharged from the bankruptcy.
Cardi’s lawyer said Tasha’s malicious actions led to the debt which they argued meant the judgment could not be wiped clean in Tasha's Chapter 11.
The attorney argued, “Defendant was given multiple opportunities to retract the false and defamatory statements and videos, but Defendant steadfastly refused to do so.”
Now, Tasha has filed her proposed repayment plan. The blogger said there are two classes — creditors with secured claims and creditors without secured claims. The first class consists of the $52k owed for a 2021 Chevy Silverado. Tasha said she will continue to make the $1k per month payments.
Per the proposed plan, the next creditors in line to be paid will be the IRS which is owed $84k and the Georgia Department of Revenue owed $40k.
Tasha said her proposed plan will pay an additional $220k to unsecured creditors which includes Cardi B. The blogger offered to pay $220k over 20 quarters.
Per the filing, Cardi would receive $220k of the $3.9 million owed. The rapper has yet to respond to the plan but will have an opportunity to vote to approve or deny it.