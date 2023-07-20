As we first reported, last year, Cardi was awarded a 7-figure sum as part of a defamation lawsuit she brought against Tasha.

Cardi even testified in court that Tasha spread lies about her having worked as an escort and that she had used hard drugs. A jury found the blogger liable and ordered her to pay $1 million in general damages and another $250k in medical expenses. On top of that, Cardi was awarded $1.5 million in punitive damages and another $1.3 million for her attorney fees.

Following her court win, Cardi fired off various subpoenas to Google, where Tasha makes money through ads on her YouTube channel. The rapper demanded the company turn over all money owed to Tasha. Cardi then went after Tasha’s bank account.