Family Ties: Cardi B Drags Husband of Blogger Who Owes Her $4 Million to Court, Rapper to Examine Couple's Bank Statements

Cardi wants Tasha to show up and answer questions under oath about her assets and income. As we first reported, the Bodak Yellow rapper was awarded $1 million in general damages, $250k in medical expenses, $1.5 million in punitive damages, and another $1.3 million for her legal fees.

The judgment came months after Cardi filed suit against Tasha for alleged defamation. The rapper claimed the blogger posted a series of videos on her YouTube channel talking about her. She said Tasha spread vicious lies about her having worked as an escort, that she had an STD and various accusations that she used drugs.