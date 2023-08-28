Cardi B Fires Off Subpoenas to Blogger Tasha K’s Bank Demanding Answers on Wire Transfers in Fight Over $4 Million

Cardi B has fired off subpoenas in an effort to track down money held by blogger Tasha K — who was ordered to pay the rapper $4 million after spreading lies about her, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Cardi B has informed the judge presiding over Tasha K’s bankruptcy of the subpoenas being sent to Morris Legal & Tax LLC, Bank of American, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Discover Financial and American Express.

Cardi has demanded the companies turn over information regarding Tasha’s finances. Specifically, the Bodak Yellow rapper demanded Morris Tax & Legal turn over Tasha’s tax returns from 2019 to 2022. In addition, she demanded all documents Tasha provided to the tax company to prepare her returns. Cardi also requested “all documents and communications received by or sent to third parties other than the Debtor, including but not limited to the Internal Revenue Service, regarding the Debtor’s finances employment, income, expenses, businesses or business interests, including Kebe Studios, LLC, Monalisa Brown, LLC and Yelen Entertainment, LLC.” The rapper asked the banks to turn over information of all deposits, withdrawals, transfers, copies of front and back of cancelled checks, wire information, and account statements.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, Cardi sued Tasha as part of her Chapter 11 demanding the $3.9 million awarded by a jury not be wiped clean in the bankruptcy. Cardi sued Tasha claiming the blogger spread malicious lies about her on her YouTube channel. The entertainer said Tasha made claims that she had worked as an escort, used hard drugs and had an STD. Cardi denied all the allegations.

A Georgia jury was awarded Cardi $1 million in general damages, $250k in medical expenses, $1.5 million in punitive damages, and another $1.3 million for her legal fees. A couple of months later, Cardi started firing off seizing Tasha’s assets and income. The rapper was able to collect money owed to Tasha from Google, who paid her ad money related to her YouTube channel — the same channel which Tasha K posted her videos.

Tasha quickly filed for bankruptcy to stop Cardi from continuing to seize her money. In her court petition, the blogger listed her assets in the $50-$100k range but her liabilities were in the $1 million to $10 million range. Her only assets included a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, home furniture, $500 worth of electronics, $2,500 worth of clothes, 2 Louis Vuitton purses and another luxury handbag.

Cardi has demanded Tasha show up to court with her financial records. Recently, as we first reported, Tasha offered to pay $220k to Cardi over the next couple of years to settle the debt. The proposed plan has yet to be approved by the court.