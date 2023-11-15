‘Unsubstantiated Allegations’: Tiffany Haddish Calls Out Ex-Friend After She Claims Comedian Pressured Her into Signing Deal in $1 Million War

Tiffany Haddish accused her ex-friend Trizah Morris of making wild claims in court without any evidence to back them up. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the comedian once again asked that Morris’ $1 million defamation lawsuit be moved to arbitration and out of the public eye.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Haddish claimed Morris signed an agreement with her that stated all disputes would be heard in arbitration. Arbitration is a private court without a jury. The case is usually decided by one arbitrator. As we first reported, earlier this year, Morris filed a civil lawsuit against Haddish and comedian Aries Spears in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Article continues below advertisement

Morris is the mother of two adult children who sued Haddish and Spears for child sexual abuse. In their lawsuit, Morris’ son and daughter claimed Haddish was a close family friend during their childhood. The duo used pseudonyms in the case and did not reveal their names. They accused her of grooming them. The siblings said Haddish featured them in inappropriate skits put on by her and Spears. One skit involved the minor boy being babysat by Spears who playing a character who abused child.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Haddish and Spears denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The comedians called the lawsuit a shakedown and accused Morris of playing a role in orchestrating it. Morris’ children eventually dropped their lawsuit against Haddish and Spears.

Morris daughter said after dropping the suit, “My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us." Then, Morris filed her own lawsuit claiming Haddish and Spears defamed her during the initial case. She pointed to comments made by Haddish’s lawyer. The lawyer said, “Plaintiff's mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega;@ariesspears/instagram

He added, "Every attorney who has initially taken on her case -- and there were several -- ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down. Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action." Haddish argued that Morris’ lawsuit should be moved to arbitration based on an agreement she signed.

Article continues below advertisement

In response, Morris claimed the alleged agreement was signed under “extreme duress, threats, bullying, intimidation and coercion” from Haddish and others. Morris claimed that when her children were suing Haddish, the family received threats that her children’s names would be released to the public if the case wasn’t dropped.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Morris claimed that her family was harassed and intimidated by third parties. She said she signed the agreement but Haddish failed to hold up her end of the bargain by not making payments of $100k per breach. Now, Haddish fired back arguing Morris has presented a “grab-bag of arguments in an attempt to avoid a mandatory arbitration provision she consented to just over a year ago.”

Haddish’s powerhouse attorney, Shawn Holley, argued, “Morris has come nowhere close to meeting her burden of proving the arbitration provision is invalid or unenforceable. Morris makes general unsubstantiated allegations of misconduct, without presenting any evidence of Haddish or her representatives’ involvement.” The judge has yet to rule.