R. Kelly Demanded $1 Million Over Leaked Prison Phone Calls Before Filing Bombshell Lawsuit Against Blogger

Caged singer R. Kelly tried to extract a cool $1 million from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons before slamming the government with a big bucks lawsuit after his private information was allegedly leaked to an online blogger, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The disgraced I Believe I Can Fly crooner sought to quietly settle the matter with the seven-figure payout after an internal probe showed BOP workers illegally snooped into his prison records, email correspondence, recorded telephone chats, and visitors’ logs, according to the November 13, 2023 lawsuit.

Some of the information somehow ended up in the hands of blogger Latasha Kebe aka Tasha K, according to the documents.