R. Kelly Demanded $1 Million Over Leaked Prison Phone Calls Before Filing Bombshell Lawsuit Against Blogger
Caged singer R. Kelly tried to extract a cool $1 million from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons before slamming the government with a big bucks lawsuit after his private information was allegedly leaked to an online blogger, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The disgraced I Believe I Can Fly crooner sought to quietly settle the matter with the seven-figure payout after an internal probe showed BOP workers illegally snooped into his prison records, email correspondence, recorded telephone chats, and visitors’ logs, according to the November 13, 2023 lawsuit.
Some of the information somehow ended up in the hands of blogger Latasha Kebe aka Tasha K, according to the documents.
The singer, who is serving 20 years in federal prison on child porn and enticement charges, claimed documents obtained during an investigation by Special Agent Matt Loux of the Department of Justice’s IG’s office proved his privacy was violated by about 60 prison workers at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center.
Armed with the smoking gun evidence, R. Kelly thought he could quickly earn a quick buck but was rejected by BOP brass.
“Plaintiff promptly filed a notice of claim on November 14, 2022, and served his claim to the appropriate federal agency for administrative settlement under the FTCA (Federal Tort Claims Act) requesting $1,000,0000 or more,” the court documents revealed.
“By letter dated June 15, 2023, Plaintiff's claim was denied in writing by the North Central Regional Office of the Federal Bureau of Prisons and such denial was sent by certified mail to the Plaintiff's counsel.”
R. Kelly claimed in the lawsuit, which now seeks unspecified damages, that he “suffered emotional distress because he did not feel at liberty to freely speak with his attorneys.”
“Plaintiff spent sleepless nights distressed and confused how his private conversations had been leaked to the public and who was responsible for it,” the lawsuit stated.
Tasha K, who was successfully sued by rap artist Cardi B for defamation, denied any wrongdoing and claimed she received the email tip from an anonymous source.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the personal information leaked included details about R. Kelly’s family issues, health problems, and defense strategy for various pending criminal cases at the time. He was also sentenced to 30 years in New York for racketeering and sex trafficking charges.
The slam dunk lawsuit filed in Illinois federal court will rely heavily on the IG’s findings.
“Agent Loux's investigation showed that Unknown BOP Officer A had not only made unauthorized access to Plaintiff's TruView records, but stole information from the records, downloaded information, and then divulged that information to YouTube blogger Defendant Kebe,” the lawsuit stated.
“Defendant Kebe then revealed that stolen and sensitive information to the general public and to specific third parties including Jane Doe. On information and belief, Defendant Kebe and other unknown individuals bought the information from Defendant Unknown BOP Officer, Officer A.”