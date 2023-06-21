Your tip
'I'm Not Supposed to Die This Way': R. Kelly Claims He is 'Scared for His Life' in Prison After Undergoing Operation to Treat Blood Clots

Jun. 21 2023, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Disgraced singer R. Kelly said he is “scared for his life” this week after undergoing an emergency operation to treat blood clots in his leg, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come as Kelly serves a 30-year prison sentence in Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center after being convicted of child pornography charges last year, the 56-year-old singer-turned-sex offender accused the prison medical staff of negligence.

According to an interview obtained by RapHouseTV this week, the medical staff at the MCC “botched” his recent blood clot surgery. He also claimed that he does not “deserve to die” and that “somebody miscommunicated or somebody took a guess at what’s going on with my leg.”

“I’m not supposed to die this way,” he said in the prison interview. “You’re not even supposed to take a chance on that.”

“They didn’t even X-ray. And that’s why I’m speaking out on this, because I’m scared for my life in that area. And who wouldn’t be,” Kelly continued. “They treat animals better than that.”

The disgraced “I Believe I Can Fly” singer also pleaded with those listening to “consider” how they would react if one of their loved ones was in his position and allegedly being neglected while behind bars.

“If it was your child, if it was your father, if it was your mother, somebody you loved, you would’ve said: ‘Go to the doctor. We need to get that checked out. We need to look at that. We need to X-ray that,’” Kelly said.

Jennifer Bonjean, Kelly’s lawyer, also accused the MCC prison medical staff of negligence in March. She claimed the disgraced singer and other inmates at the prison were being neglected medical attention and medical care.

“It’s not just because it’s R. Kelly,” Bonjean told ABC earlier this year. “Every prison deserves medical attention, medical care. The MCC is required to address these things in a competent fashion.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kelly was convicted on six charges of child pornography and the enticement of a minor in Chicago in September 2022. He was then sentenced to 20 years in prison in February.

One year earlier, in September 2021, the disgraced R&B singer was convicted on nine counts of racketeering and sexual abuse by a federal jury in Brooklyn. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison for those crimes in June 2022.

“R. Kelly used his fame, fortune and enablers to prey on the young, the vulnerable and the voiceless for his own sexual gratification, while many turned a blind eye,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said at the time. “Through his actions, Kelly exhibited a callous disregard for the devastation his crimes had on his victims and has shown no remorse for his conduct.”

