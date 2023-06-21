'I'm Not Supposed to Die This Way': R. Kelly Claims He is 'Scared for His Life' in Prison After Undergoing Operation to Treat Blood Clots

Disgraced singer R. Kelly said he is “scared for his life” this week after undergoing an emergency operation to treat blood clots in his leg, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come as Kelly serves a 30-year prison sentence in Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center after being convicted of child pornography charges last year, the 56-year-old singer-turned-sex offender accused the prison medical staff of negligence.